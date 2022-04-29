Log in
    KPN   NL0000009082

ROYAL KPN N.V.

(KPN)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04/28 11:35:30 am EDT
3.269 EUR   -1.06%
02:12aDutch telco KPN reports 4.5% rise in Q1 core profit
RE
01:42aROYAL KPN N : Q1 2022 Results
PU
01:42aROYAL KPN N : KPN Q1 2022 Results (Presentation)
PU
Dutch telco KPN reports 4.5% rise in Q1 core profit

04/29/2022 | 02:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The KPN logo is seen at the telecoms company's headquarters in Rotterdam

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch telecom company KPN said on Friday its core profit increased 4.5% in the first three months of the year, driven by growing demand from consumers and businesses.

The largest Dutch telecom provider ended years of sales decline last year, and in the first quarter of this year posted a 2% rise in revenue to 1.31 billion euros ($1.38 billion).

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), and after leases, were 593 million euros.

Both were roughly in line analyst forecasts in a poll provided by the company.

KPN reiterated its outlook for 2022, forecasting slight growth in core earnings.

CEO Joost Farwerck said strong demand from small and medium-sized companies provided "confidence" that total business revenue would stabilise by the end of the year.

KPN has been expanding its fibre optics network to reach 80% of Dutch households by the end of 2024 in its biggest infrastructure investment programme in two decades.

($1 = 0.9498 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 282 M 5 558 M 5 558 M
Net income 2022 637 M 670 M 670 M
Net Debt 2022 5 871 M 6 178 M 6 178 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,9x
Yield 2022 4,34%
Capitalization 13 195 M 13 885 M 13 885 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,61x
EV / Sales 2023 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 8 825
Free-Float 78,0%
Managers and Directors
Joost F. E. Farwerck Chairman-Management Board, CEO & COO
Chris H. Figee Chief Financial Officer
Gerard J. A. van de Aast Chairman-Supervisory Board
Babak Fouladi Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Jolande C. M. Sap Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL KPN N.V.19.74%13 885
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-6.74%203 427
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.36%140 618
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.08%103 395
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-26.07%92 301
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG8.64%91 987