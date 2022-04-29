Dutch telco KPN reports 4.5% rise in Q1 core profit

The largest Dutch telecom provider ended years of sales decline last year, and in the first quarter of this year posted a 2% rise in revenue to 1.31 billion euros ($1.38 billion).

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), and after leases, were 593 million euros.

Both were roughly in line analyst forecasts in a poll provided by the company.

KPN reiterated its outlook for 2022, forecasting slight growth in core earnings.

CEO Joost Farwerck said strong demand from small and medium-sized companies provided "confidence" that total business revenue would stabilise by the end of the year.

KPN has been expanding its fibre optics network to reach 80% of Dutch households by the end of 2024 in its biggest infrastructure investment programme in two decades.

($1 = 0.9498 euros)

