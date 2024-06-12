By Miriam Mukuru

Dutch telecommunications company KPN issued 500 million euros ($537 million) in green hybrid bond, it said on Tuesday.

"The green hybrid bond will be treated for 50% as equity and 50% as debt by the credit rating agencies and will be accounted for as equity under IFRS," KPN said.

The bond has a coupon of 4.875% per year and a first call date in June 2029. Proceeds from the sale will go to fund projects that align with KPN's sustainability goals in energy efficiency, circular economy and clean transportation, KPN said.

The bond reinforces KPN's environmental efforts and supports its ambition to become net zero by 2040, it said.

Credit research company CreditSights has a positive outlook on KPN credit, supported by the firm's decent revenue and earnings growth and an attractive Dutch market, it said.

