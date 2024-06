KPN: share buyback program finalized

June 03, 2024 at 06:34 am EDT Share

KPN announced on Monday that it had completed its 200 million euro share buyback program, which it launched in February, with the acquisition of almost 60 million shares at a unit price of 3.33 euros.



The operation - aimed at "structurally" redistributing cash to the Dutch telecom operator's shareholders - is to result in the cancellation of some 58.5 million shares for capital reduction purposes, and the allocation of 1.5 million shares to employee compensation programs.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.