Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal KPN N.V.    KPN   NL0000009082

ROYAL KPN N.V.

(KPN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KPN sues Sweden's Ericsson over telecom patents

04/01/2021 | 04:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Ericsson logo is seen at the Ericsson's headquarters in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -KPN NV, the largest Dutch telecommunications company, has filed a patent-infringement complaint against Ericsson in a district court in Texas, the Swedish telecom equipment maker said on Thursday.

The issue revolves around Ericsson's alleged infringement of five KPN patents covering various wireless network functions.

In a court filing, KPN said it had offered to issue licences to Ericsson for the infringed patents but the Swedish company did not obtain a licence.

"We refrain from making any further comments since this is an ongoing legal matter," an Ericsson spokeswoman said.

Lawsuits over royalty payments are not uncommon in the technology industry. Ericsson in December filed https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ericsson-patents-samsung-idUSKBN28L0MX a lawsuit in the United States against Samsung in a patent dispute.

Ericsson had warned that delayed royalty payments and potential legal costs could reduce its operating income by 1-1.5 billion Swedish crowns ($118 million-$177 million) per quarter beginning in the first quarter of 2021.

KPN has been a telecom equipment customer of Ericsson for more than a decade and last year awarded https://www.reuters.com/article/kpn-5g-ericsson-idUSKBN2700Y1 the company a contract to build core elements of its new 5G mobile network.

The Dutch company said in the lawsuit that it is seeking monetary compensation for the infringed patents.

A KPN spokesman declined to give more detail as the case had been filed with the court.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, Toby Sterling in Amsterdam and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; editing by Anna Ringstrom and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ROYAL KPN N.V.
03/24ROYAL KPN N  : Connecting almost 1,000 villages sooner to fiber thanks to cooper..
PU
03/23ROYAL KPN N  : KPN shares fall on fibre optic deal; takeover hopes fade
RE
03/23ROYAL KPN N  : KPN further accelerates fiber rollout through JV with APG
PU
03/23ROYAL KPN N.V. PRESS RELEASE  : KPN further accelerates fiber rollout through JV..
DJ
03/18ROYAL KPN N  : Publication of KPN's new segment disclosure
PU
03/18ROYAL KPN N  : Publication of KPN's new segment disclosure
PU
03/18ROYAL KPN N.V. PRESS RELEASE  : Publication of KPN's new segment disclosure
DJ
03/15ROYAL KPN N  : Fitch Affirms Royal KPN At BBB On Fiber Rollout, Strong Domestic ..
MT
03/02ROYAL KPN N.V. PRESS RELEASE  : Publication of KPN's AGM agenda
DJ
02/22KPN ANNUAL REPORT : The Netherlands in digital acceleration due to COVID-19
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 232 M 6 140 M 6 140 M
Net income 2021 535 M 628 M 628 M
Net Debt 2021 5 632 M 6 610 M 6 610 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 4,77%
Capitalization 12 147 M 14 257 M 14 257 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,40x
EV / Sales 2022 3,36x
Nbr of Employees 9 237
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart ROYAL KPN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Royal KPN N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL KPN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 3,01 €
Last Close Price 2,89 €
Spread / Highest target 38,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joost F. E. Farwerck Chairman-Management Board, CEO & COO
Chris H. Figee Chief Financial Officer
Duco W. Sickinghe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Babak Fouladi Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Derk Johan Haank Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL KPN N.V.16.37%14 257
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.27%242 454
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.73%123 658
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.81%95 593
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.43%93 073
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY19.62%65 392
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ