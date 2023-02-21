Advanced search
  Royal KPN N.V.
    KPN   NL0000009082

ROYAL KPN N.V.

(KPN)
2023-02-21
3.266 EUR   +0.09%
03:23pRoyal Kpn N : BlackRock Inc. - Koninklijke KPN N.V. - Rotterdam
PU
02/16Dutch Telco KPN Launches EUR300 Million Share Buyback
MT
01/31ADRs End Mostly Higher, Royal KPN Trades Actively
DJ
Royal KPN N : BlackRock Inc. - Koninklijke KPN N.V. - Rotterdam

02/21/2023 | 03:23pm EST
BlackRock Inc. - Koninklijke KPN N.V. - Rotterdam
BlackRock Inc. - Koninklijke KPN N.V. - Rotterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction20 feb 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionKoninklijke KPN N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce02045200
Place of residenceRotterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares774.560,00 Number of voting rights1.068.983,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel Number of shares0,00 Number of voting rights10.256.336,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares6.473.724,00 Number of voting rights6.473.724,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares198.030.134,00 Number of voting rights232.320.273,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding5,08 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real4,90 % Indirectly potential0,18 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding6,20 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real5,75 % Indirectly potential0,44 %

Date last update: 21 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Koninklijke KPN NV published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 20:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 5 341 M 5 699 M 5 699 M
Net income 2022 724 M 773 M 773 M
Net Debt 2022 5 904 M 6 300 M 6 300 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 4,38%
Capitalization 12 945 M 13 814 M 13 814 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,53x
EV / Sales 2023 3,50x
Nbr of Employees 9 452
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart ROYAL KPN N.V.
Royal KPN N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 3,26 €
Average target price 3,50 €
Spread / Average Target 7,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joost F. E. Farwerck Chairman-Management Board, CEO & COO
Chris H. Figee Chief Financial Officer
Gerard J. A. van de Aast Chairman-Supervisory Board
Babak Fouladi Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Jolande C. M. Sap Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL KPN N.V.12.91%13 822
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.08%168 919
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED14.20%161 161
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.63%110 550
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.58%101 566
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED32.90%75 175