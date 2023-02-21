Royal KPN N : BlackRock Inc. - Koninklijke KPN N.V. - Rotterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 20 feb 2023
Person obliged to notify BlackRock Inc.
Issuing institution Koninklijke KPN N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 02045200
Place of residence Rotterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference
Number of shares774.560,00
Number of voting rights1.068.983,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel
Number of shares0,00
Number of voting rights10.256.336,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares6.473.724,00
Number of voting rights6.473.724,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares198.030.134,00
Number of voting rights232.320.273,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding5,08 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real4,90 %
Indirectly potential0,18 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding6,20 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real5,75 %
Indirectly potential0,44 %
Date last update: 21 February 2023
Disclaimer
Koninklijke KPN NV published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 20:22:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
Sales 2022
5 341 M
5 699 M
5 699 M
Net income 2022
724 M
773 M
773 M
Net Debt 2022
5 904 M
6 300 M
6 300 M
P/E ratio 2022
18,5x
Yield 2022
4,38%
Capitalization
12 945 M
13 814 M
13 814 M
EV / Sales 2022
3,53x
EV / Sales 2023
3,50x
Nbr of Employees
9 452
Free-Float
77,2%
Technical analysis trends ROYAL KPN N.V.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
3,26 €
Average target price
3,50 €
Spread / Average Target
7,11%
