Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 01/28 11:35:28 am
2.899 EUR   +0.55%
01/29ROYAL KPN N : KPN Q4 2021 Results (Consensus)
PU
01/20ROYAL KPN N : KPN awarded Netherlands' Best Mobile Network for the third time in a row
PU
01/03ROYAL KPN N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
Royal KPN N : KPN Q4 2021 Results (Consensus)

01/29/2022 | 07:21pm EST
Consensus Q4 2021

Analyst forecasts for the period ending 31 December 2021

Please note that this analyst consensus is subject to the disclaimer below:

The analyst consensus is based on forecasts provided by various leading equity analysts covering the KPN share.

The analyst consensus for the Q4 2021 period and full fiscal years 2021-2023 is based on the non-weighted average of 17 analyst forecasts (vs. 18 in Q3 2021).

The analyst forecasts were submitted to KPN in the period of 15 December 2021 to 22 December 2021. The consensus was published at 4 January 2022 at 17:45 CET.

The analyst consensus does not in any way represent KPN's financial expectations nor can this be considered to be a forward looking statement by KPN. The analyst consensus is provided for information purposes only, for the convenience of our investors. KPN is not responsible and cannot be held liable in any way for the accuracy, completeness or validity of the analyst consensus, nor for the figures, calculations or assumptions that have led thereto.

Consolidated figures (from continuing operations, in € m)

Q4 '20

FY '20

Q4 '21

FY '21

FY '22

FY '23

Actuals

Actuals

Average

% y-on-y

Median

High

Low

Average

% y-on-y

Median

High

Low

Average

% y-on-y

Median

High

Low

Average

% y-on-y

Median

High

Low

Adjusted revenues

Consumer

732

2,863

735

0.4%

734

743

724

2,862

0.0%

2,861

2,870

2,852

2,888

0.9%

2,888

2,931

2,855

2,913

0.9%

2,914

2,980

2,847

Business

473

1,841

459

-2.9%

460

467

440

1,758

-4.5%

1,759

1,782

1,738

1,737

-1.2%

1,739

1,764

1,712

1,730

-0.4%

1,726

1,776

1,693

Wholesale

161

624

168

4.6%

168

178

162

665

6.5%

664

674

657

685

3.0%

682

718

662

698

1.9%

699

739

665

Network, Operations & IT

5

9

3

-47%

2

6

(1)

11

25%

11

15

8

11

-1.9%

9

22

8

11

-0.7%

9

22

7

Other (incl. eliminations)

(17)

(62)

(17)

-2.7%

(16)

(5)

(32)

(48)

-22%

(48)

(30)

(64)

(49)

2.8%

(50)

(8)

(64)

(48)

-2.9%

(49)

(8)

(65)

Total adjusted revenues

1,354

5,275

1,348

-0.4%

1,350

1,369

1,329

5,247

-0.5%

5,247

5,274

5,225

5,271

0.4%

5,267

5,351

5,220

5,304

0.6%

5,300

5,406

5,226

Adjusted EBITDA AL

Total adjusted operating expenses after leases (excl. D&A)

793

2,955

761

-4.1%

764

780

738

2,895

-2.0%

2,897

2,914

2,872

2,858

-1.3%

2,862

2,901

2,804

2,819

-1.4%

2,825

2,887

2,765

Adjusted EBITDA AL

561

2,320

584

4.1%

585

590

578

2,348

1.2%

2,348

2,354

2,341

2,408

2.6%

2,406

2,432

2,383

2,479

3.0%

2,478

2,525

2,441

Other P&L items

Operating profit

223

912

204

-8.4%

217

269

110

1,813

99%

1,827

1,879

1,714

1,030

-43%

1,056

1,114

904

1,113

8.0%

1,148

1,228

960

Profit for the period

174

561

117

-33%

123

168

42

1,196

113%

1,242

1,295

599

629

-47%

630

709

553

703

12%

720

789

620

Earnings per share (non-diluted, in €)

0.04

0.13

0.03

-26%

0.03

0.04

0.02

0.26

101%

0.29

0.31

0.10

0.15

-41%

0.15

0.17

0.13

0.17

13%

0.18

0.19

0.15

Dividend per share (in € cents)

8.7

13.0

9.1

4.9%

9.1

9.4

9.0

13.6

4.8%

13.6

13.9

13.5

14.2

4.4%

14.3

14.4

14.0

14.9

4.6%

15.0

15.2

14.5

Cash Flow generation

Adjusted EBITDA AL

561

2,320

584

4.1%

585

590

578

2,348

1.2%

2,348

2,354

2,341

2,408

2.6%

2,406

2,432

2,383

2,479

3.0%

2,478

2,525

2,441

Capex

(289)

(1,147)

(312)

7.8%

(316)

(264)

(331)

(1,197)

4.4%

(1,200)

(1,180)

(1,215)

(1,181)

-1.3%

(1,182)

(1,150)

(1,212)

(1,167)

-1.2%

(1,171)

(1,100)

(1,200)

Operational Free Cash Flow

272

1,172

273

0.2%

269

317

254

1,151

-1.8%

1,150

1,174

1,134

1,227

6.6%

1,233

1,270

1,184

1,312

6.9%

1,314

1,374

1,260

Free Cash Flow

268

765

237

-12%

237

246

222

769

0.5%

770

779

756

797

3.7%

804

833

763

896

12%

889

944

853

KPN Q4 2021 Analyst consensus

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Koninklijke KPN NV published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 00:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5 242 M 5 843 M 5 843 M
Net income 2021 1 257 M 1 401 M 1 401 M
Net Debt 2021 5 668 M 6 319 M 6 319 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,57x
Yield 2021 4,77%
Capitalization 11 954 M 13 343 M 13 325 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,36x
EV / Sales 2022 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 9 776
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends ROYAL KPN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 2,90 €
Average target price 3,25 €
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joost F. E. Farwerck Chairman-Management Board, CEO & COO
Chris H. Figee Chief Financial Officer
Duco W. Sickinghe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Babak Fouladi Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Derk Johan Haank Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL KPN N.V.6.19%13 343
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.81%222 062
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED12.29%143 769
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-9.43%105 866
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION2.86%99 714
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.37%88 346