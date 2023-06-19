Advanced search
    KPN   NL0000009082

ROYAL KPN N.V.

(KPN)
2023-06-16
3.131 EUR   +1.10%
Royal Kpn N : KPN acquires Primevest's fiber network
PU
06/08Dutch Telco KPN Closes EUR300 Million Share Repurchase Program
MT
06/06Royal Kpn N : BlackRock Inc. - Koninklijke KPN N.V. - Rotterdam
PU
Royal KPN N : KPN acquires Primevest's fiber network

06/19/2023
KPN acquires Primevest's fiber network

KPN further strengthens its fiber footprint in the larger cities by acquiring the fiber network of Primevest Capital Partners. This consists of 127k homes passed in urban areas in The Hague, Rotterdam and Eindhoven. The acquisition is in line with KPN's strategy to expand its fiber network and cover ~80% of the Netherlands with fiber by 2026.

Wouter Stammeijer, Chief Technology & Digital Officer and member of the Board of Management of KPN: "The acquisition of Primevest's fiber network is a welcome addition to our existing fiber footprint, which totals 4 million households. We've been making strong progress with our fiber roll out, which is at the heart of our strategy. In the next few years we will be fully focused to complete this project."

KPN rolls out fiber throughout the Netherlands and is also the largest provider of fiber services in the larger cities. This acquisition further strengthens that leading position. KPN's fiber offering delivers the best customer experience on the most modern, sustainable and future-proof network.

KPN has an open access network through which wholesale providers can offer their services.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of June 2023. Financial details of the transaction are not disclosed.

Disclaimer

Koninklijke KPN NV published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 06:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
