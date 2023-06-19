Royal KPN N : KPN acquires Primevest's fiber network

KPN acquires Primevest's fiber network

KPN further strengthens its fiber footprint in the larger cities by acquiring the fiber network of Primevest Capital Partners. This consists of 127k homes passed in urban areas in The Hague, Rotterdam and Eindhoven. The acquisition is in line with KPN's strategy to expand its fiber network and cover ~80% of the Netherlands with fiber by 2026.

Wouter Stammeijer, Chief Technology & Digital Officer and member of the Board of Management of KPN: "The acquisition of Primevest's fiber network is a welcome addition to our existing fiber footprint, which totals 4 million households. We've been making strong progress with our fiber roll out, which is at the heart of our strategy. In the next few years we will be fully focused to complete this project."

KPN rolls out fiber throughout the Netherlands and is also the largest provider of fiber services in the larger cities. This acquisition further strengthens that leading position. KPN's fiber offering delivers the best customer experience on the most modern, sustainable and future-proof network.

KPN has an open access network through which wholesale providers can offer their services.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of June 2023. Financial details of the transaction are not disclosed.