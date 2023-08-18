KPN launches W-Sport in the Netherlands

Women's sports channel W-Sport will soon be part of KPN's TV selection

From August 18, the Netherlands has a new sports channel: W-Sport. The very first channel with 24/7 women's sports is making its debut in the Netherlands and will soon be available to everyone at KPN. On channel 37 in KPN's basic tier package, football, motor sports, basketball, volleyball and other sports with women will be shown daily. This makes the (sports) offer in the Netherlands even more diverse.

Good news before the start of the new sports season. KPN is already the home base for ESPN, Viaplay, Ziggo Sport and now also for the increasing popularity of women's sports with W-Sport. "As a proud sponsor of the KNVB, the Dutch National Football team (men and women) and main sponsor of the Eredivisie football, KPN has a warm heart for sport," explains Jochem de Jong, VP Partnerships, TV & Entertainment KPN. "With the launch of W-Sport in the Netherlands, a more diverse range of sport experiences is created and we at KPN can only applaud that."

"This is another fantastic step in the evolution of W-Sport. We are delighted to partner with KPN. The placement of the channel on their basic tier package aligns perfectly with our strategy to make top class women's sport available to the widest possible audience," says W-Sport CEO Kelly Butler. "The development and engagement with women's sport worldwide continues at pace and our content showcases the athletes and teams that inspire the current and next generation of participants and fans".

More onkpn.com/wsport