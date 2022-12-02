Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Royal KPN N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KPN   NL0000009082

ROYAL KPN N.V.

(KPN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-12-01 am EST
2.981 EUR   +1.33%
02:04aRoyal Kpn N : KPN nominates Ben Noteboom to Supervisory Board
PU
11/28Royal Kpn N : Koninklijke KPN N.V. - Rotterdam
PU
11/18Nokia, KPN Trial 25G Passive Optical Terminal Technology In Dutch Animal Hospital
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Royal KPN N : KPN nominates Ben Noteboom to Supervisory Board

12/02/2022 | 02:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
02
December
2022
|
08:00
Europe/Amsterdam
KPN nominates Ben Noteboom to Supervisory Board

KPN's Supervisory Board is pleased to announce the nomination of Mr Ben Noteboom for appointment to the Supervisory Board as of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2023. He will succeed Mr Peter Hartman who will step down at the end of his second and final term as member of KPN's Supervisory Board.

Mr Noteboom (64, Dutch) is a seasoned executive with a recognized track record in Dutch and international business, most notably as CEO of Randstad Holding and - since his retirement from that role - in various non-executive positions. Mr Noteboom is currently chairman of the supervisory board of Vopak, member of the supervisory board at Aegon and member of the Board of Cancer Center Amsterdam. He previously served on supervisory boards of Ahold Delhaize, Wolters Kluwer and Corporate Express.

The appointment will be for a term of four years and take effect upon a decision of KPN's shareholders at the AGM on 12 April 2023. The invitation and the agenda for the AGM will follow in March.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Koninklijke KPN NV published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 07:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROYAL KPN N.V.
02:04aRoyal Kpn N : KPN nominates Ben Noteboom to Supervisory Board
PU
11/28Royal Kpn N : Koninklijke KPN N.V. - Rotterdam
PU
11/18Nokia, KPN Trial 25G Passive Optical Terminal Technology In Dutch Animal Hospital
MT
11/10Royal Kpn N : KPN focuses on accelerated energy saving
PU
10/27Koninklijke KPN N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
10/26Transcript : Koninklijke KPN N.V., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2022
CI
10/26Dutch telecom KPN targets 'slight' earnings growth in 2023
RE
10/26Royal Kpn N : KPN Q3 2022 Results (Presentation)
PU
10/14Koninklijke KPN N.V.'s Equity Buyback announced on August 23, 2021, has expired.
CI
09/27Royal Kpn N : BlackRock Inc. - Koninklijke KPN N.V. - Rotterdam
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROYAL KPN N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 341 M 5 508 M 5 508 M
Net income 2022 725 M 747 M 747 M
Net Debt 2022 5 912 M 6 097 M 6 097 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 4,87%
Capitalization 11 665 M 12 029 M 12 029 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
EV / Sales 2023 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 9 440
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart ROYAL KPN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Royal KPN N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL KPN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2,94 €
Average target price 3,42 €
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joost F. E. Farwerck Chairman-Management Board, CEO & COO
Chris H. Figee Chief Financial Officer
Gerard J. A. van de Aast Chairman-Supervisory Board
Babak Fouladi Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Jolande C. M. Sap Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL KPN N.V.9.19%12 029
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-24.98%163 709
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.58%141 668
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG20.67%99 500
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION21.27%94 532
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-18.61%61 081