Royal KPN N : KPN reports on progress of  200m share buyback

KPN reports on progress of € 200m share buyback

30 Aug 2021 17:45 CET/CEST

KPN has repurchased 7,523,256 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 23 to 27 August 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 2.73 per share for a total consideration of

20.5m. These repurchases were made as part of the € 200m share buyback started on 23 August 2021 with the purpose to reduce the capital of KPN.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on ourwebsite.

For more information: KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam E-mail: ir@kpn.com

