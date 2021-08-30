Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Royal KPN N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KPN   NL0000009082

ROYAL KPN N.V.

(KPN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Royal KPN N : KPN reports on progress of  200m share buyback

08/30/2021 | 11:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KPN reports on progress of € 200m share buyback

30 Aug 2021 17:45 CET/CEST

KPN reports on progress of € 200m share buyback

KPN has repurchased 7,523,256 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 23 to 27 August 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 2.73 per share for a total consideration of

  • 20.5m. These repurchases were made as part of the € 200m share buyback started on 23 August 2021 with the purpose to reduce the capital of KPN.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on ourwebsite.

For more information: KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam E-mail: ir@kpn.com

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

Disclaimer

Koninklijke KPN NV published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 15:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ROYAL KPN N.V.
11:52aROYAL KPN N : KPN reports on progress of  200m share buyback
PU
11:46aROYAL KPN N.V. PRESS RELEASE : KPN reports on progress of EUR 200m share buyback
DJ
08/23ROYAL KPN N.V. PRESS RELEASE : KPN commences EUR 200m share buyback
DJ
08/16Analysis-Back with a bang, share buybacks offer boost for Europe Inc
RE
08/04ROYAL KPN N.V. PRESS RELEASE : KPN announces ? 1.0 billion Sustainability-Linked..
DJ
07/29ROYAL KPN N : KPN Q2 2021 Results (Call transcript)
PU
07/29ROYAL KPN N.V. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
07/27Communications Services Down Ahead Of Earnings -- Communications Services Rou..
DJ
07/27ROYAL KPN N.V. PRESS RELEASE : Members of Board of Management buy KPN shares
DJ
07/27ROYAL KPN N : KPN Confirms FY21 Forecasts, 2023 Targets
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROYAL KPN N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 431 M 6 406 M 6 406 M
Net income 2021 771 M 910 M 910 M
Net Debt 2021 5 479 M 6 462 M 6 462 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 5,11%
Capitalization 11 366 M 13 402 M 13 405 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,10x
EV / Sales 2022 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 9 805
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart ROYAL KPN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Royal KPN N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL KPN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 2,71 €
Average target price 3,19 €
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joost F. E. Farwerck Chairman-Management Board, CEO & COO
Chris H. Figee Chief Financial Officer
Duco W. Sickinghe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Babak Fouladi Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Derk Johan Haank Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL KPN N.V.8.89%13 402
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-6.77%226 754
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.22.01%148 378
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.35%124 745
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG23.50%103 303
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION10.85%96 623