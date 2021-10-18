Royal KPN N : KPN reports on progress of  200m share buyback

KPN reports on progress of € 200m share buyback
18 Oct 2021 17:45 CET/CEST
KPN reports on progress of € 200m share buyback
KPN has repurchased 6,217,238 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 11 to 15 October 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 2.69 per share for a total consideration of
-
16.7m. These repurchases were made as part of the € 200m share buyback started on 23 August 2021 with the purpose to reduce the capital of KPN.
The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 62,072,854 for a total consideration of € 169.1m.
Transaction details of the share buyback are available on ourwebsite.
For more information: KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam E-mail: ir@kpn.com
End of Announcement - EQS News Service
Disclaimer
Koninklijke KPN NV published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 15:51:02 UTC.