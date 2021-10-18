Royal KPN N : KPN reports on progress of  200m share buyback

KPN reports on progress of € 200m share buyback

18 Oct 2021 17:45 CET/CEST

KPN has repurchased 6,217,238 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 11 to 15 October 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 2.69 per share for a total consideration of

16.7m. These repurchases were made as part of the € 200m share buyback started on 23 August 2021 with the purpose to reduce the capital of KPN.

The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 62,072,854 for a total consideration of € 169.1m.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on ourwebsite.

