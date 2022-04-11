Royal KPN N : KPN reports on progress of  300m share buyback

KPN reports on progress of € 300m share buyback

11 Apr 2022 17:45 CET/CEST

KPN has repurchased 1,000,000 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 4 to 8 April 2022. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 3.26 per share for a total consideration of € 3.3m. These repurchases were made as part of the € 300m share buyback started on 17 February 2022 and are part of KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders.

The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 7,410,000 for a total consideration of € 22.8m.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on ourwebsite.

