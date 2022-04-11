Log in
    KPN   NL0000009082

ROYAL KPN N.V.

(KPN)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04/11 11:35:30 am EDT
3.363 EUR   +1.54%
11:52aROYAL KPN N : KPN reports on progress of  300m share buyback
PU
04/08Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
AQ
04/08Deutsche Telekom and others to cut wholesale roaming fees for Ukrainian peers
RE
Royal KPN N : KPN reports on progress of  300m share buyback

04/11/2022 | 11:52am EDT
KPN reports on progress of € 300m share buyback

11 Apr 2022 17:45 CET/CEST

KPN reports on progress of € 300m share buyback

KPN has repurchased 1,000,000 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 4 to 8 April 2022. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 3.26 per share for a total consideration of € 3.3m. These repurchases were made as part of the € 300m share buyback started on 17 February 2022 and are part of KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders.

The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 7,410,000 for a total consideration of € 22.8m.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on ourwebsite.

For more information:

KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam E-mail:ir@kpn.com

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

Disclaimer

Koninklijke KPN NV published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 15:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
