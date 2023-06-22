Royal KPN N.V. is a leading telecommunications and IT provider and market leader in the Netherlands, serving both consumer and business customers with its fixed and mobile networks for telephony, broadband and television. The group offers small-, medium-, and large-size business customers a portfolio of services including fixed and mobile telephony and internet, and solutions in core connectivity and close to core IT services such as cloud, security and workspace. In addition, Royal KPN N.V. offers third party telecom providers access to its widespread fixed and mobile networks.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services