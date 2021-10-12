Log in
    KPN   NL0000009082

ROYAL KPN N.V.

(KPN)
  Report
Royal KPN N : Koninklijke KPN N.V., - KPN reports on progress of  200m share buyback

10/12/2021 | 04:22am EDT
Press Release

KPN reports on progress of € 200m share buyback

KPN has repurchased 12,782,232 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 4 to 8 October 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 2.69 per share for a total consideration of € 34.4m. These repurchases were made as part of the € 200m share buyback started on 23 August 2021 with the purpose to reduce the capital of KPN.

The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 55,855,616 for a total consideration of € 152.3.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

For more information: KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123

3072 AP Rotterdam E-mail: ir@kpn.com

For further information:

Formal disclosures:

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Royal KPN N.V.

Tel: +31 70 4466300

Tel: +31 70 4460986

Head of IR: Reinout van Ierschot

E-mail: press@kpn.com

E-mail: ir@kpn.com

Inside information: Yes

Topic: KPN reports on progress of € 200m

share buyback

11/10/2021; 17:45h

Disclaimer

Koninklijke KPN NV published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 08:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
