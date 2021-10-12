Royal KPN N : Koninklijke KPN N.V., - KPN reports on progress of  200m share buyback

Press Release

KPN reports on progress of € 200m share buyback

KPN has repurchased 12,782,232 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 4 to 8 October 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 2.69 per share for a total consideration of € 34.4m. These repurchases were made as part of the € 200m share buyback started on 23 August 2021 with the purpose to reduce the capital of KPN.

The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 55,855,616 for a total consideration of € 152.3.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

For more information: KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123

3072 AP Rotterdam E-mail: ir@kpn.com