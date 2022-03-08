Log in
Royal KPN N : Koninklijke KPN N.V., - KPN reports on progress of  300m share buyback

03/08/2022 | 11:13am EST
Press Release

KPN reports on progress of € 300m share buyback

KPN has repurchased 1,000,000 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 28 February to 4 March 2022. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 3.03 per share for a total consideration of

  • 3.0m. These repurchases were made as part of the € 300m share buyback started on 17 February 2022 and are part of KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders.

The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 2,400,000 for a total consideration of € 7.3m.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

For more information: KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123

3072 AP Rotterdam E-mail: ir@kpn.com

For further information:

Formal disclosures:

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Royal KPN N.V.

Tel: +31 70 4466300

Tel: +31 70 4460986

Head of IR: Reinout van Ierschot

E-mail: press@kpn.com

E-mail: ir@kpn.com

Inside information: Yes

Topic: KPN reports on progress of € 300m

share buyback

07/03/2022; 17:45h

Disclaimer

Koninklijke KPN NV published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 16:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
