  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Royal KPN N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KPN   NL0000009082

ROYAL KPN N.V.

(KPN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2023-01-03 am EST
2.918 EUR   +0.14%
03:28pRoyal Kpn N : Norges Bank - Koninklijke KPN N.V. - Rotterdam
PU
2022Royal Kpn N : Norges Bank - Koninklijke KPN N.V. - Rotterdam
PU
2022Royal Kpn N : BlackRock Inc. - Koninklijke KPN N.V. - Rotterdam
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Royal KPN N : Norges Bank - Koninklijke KPN N.V. - Rotterdam

01/03/2023 | 03:28pm EST
Norges Bank - Koninklijke KPN N.V. - Rotterdam
Norges Bank - Koninklijke KPN N.V. - Rotterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction02 jan 2023
Person obliged to notifyNorges Bank
Issuing institutionKoninklijke KPN N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce02045200
Place of residenceRotterdam
Previous result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares117.684.242,00 Number of voting rights117.684.242,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares3.500.000,00 Number of voting rights3.500.000,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,00 % Directly real2,91 % Directly potential0,09 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,00 % Directly real2,91 % Directly potential0,09 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 03 January 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Koninklijke KPN NV published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 20:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
