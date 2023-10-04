Norges Bank - Koninklijke KPN N.V. - Rotterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction03 oct 2023
Person obliged to notifyNorges Bank
Issuing institutionKoninklijke KPN N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce02045200
Place of residenceRotterdam
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares122.479.837,00
|Number of voting rights122.479.837,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|TypeKapitaalbelang
|Total holding3,10 %
|Directly real3,10 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real0,00 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
|TypeStemrecht
|Total holding3,10 %
|Directly real3,10 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real0,00 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 04 October 2023
