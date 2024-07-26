Event transcript KPN Q2 & H1 2024 Results Wednesday, 24th July 2024 DISCLAIMER The information contained in this event transcript is a textual representation of the applicable webcast and while efforts are made to provide an accurate transcription, there may be material errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the reporting of the substance of the webcast. In no way does Koninklijke KPN N.V. ("KPN") assume any responsibility for any investment or other decisions made based upon the information provided in this event transcript, and KPN advises to use all available information about the company, the stock and the market in any investment or other decision. In particular, the transcript should be regarded in its entire context, including the setting of the webcast in which it was brought and the presentation or any other documents used or published in relation thereto. KPN reserves the right to make changes to this document and its content without obligation to notify any person of such changes. KPN Q2 & H1 2024 Results 1

KPN Q2 2024 Results Operator: Good day, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to KPN's second quarter earnings webcast and conference call. Please note that this event is being recorded. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. We will be facilitating a question and answer session towards the end of today's prepared remarks. If you would like to ask a question, you may do so by pressing star one on your telephone. I will now turn the call over to your host for today, Matthijs van Leijenhorst, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin. Matthijs van Leijenhorst: Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today. Welcome to KPN's Second Quarter and Half Year 2024 Results. With me today are Joost Farwerck, our CEO, and Chris Figee, our CFO. As usual, before turning to our presentation, I would like to remind you of the safe harbor on page two of the slides, which also applies to any statements made during this presentation. In particular, today's presentation may include forward-looking statements, including KPN's expectations with respect to its outlook and ambitions, which were also included in the press release published this morning. All such statements are subject to the safe harbor. Let me now hand over to our CEO, Joost Farwerck. Joost Farwerck: Thank you, Matthijs, and welcome everyone. Second quarter was a busy quarter in which a lot of large events took place, such as one, early April, the Youfone acquisition was closed and included in our financial statements. Two, we signed an agreement with Eneco for the purchase of solar energy, and this, combined with our previously announced wind energy deal, means that we will come from sustainable sources when it comes to our energy usage as from 2027. Three, we announced a strategic partnership with ABP to jointly create a leading Tower company in the Netherlands. Four, we issued a new green hybrid bond to support our sustainability ambitions. And finally, we obtained an attractive outcome of 100 MHz in the 3.5 GHz auction recently. Let's now move to the performance of our Business. And first of all, let me discuss some key highlights. Our Group service revenues increased by 3.7%, or 3.3% underlying, which means corrected for the Youfone acquisition and divestments in Q1. Within the mix, we see continued growth in Consumer, driven by both fixed and mobile. We see ongoing commercial momentum in postpaid and another quarter of broadband base growth despite challenging markets. Business service revenues showed continued growth, driven by both SME and tailored solutions. And as expected, our Wholesale service revenues declined, mainly due to the Youfone acquisition. We delivered solid EBITDA and free cash flow growth in the first half of 2024. And together with our joint venture, Glaspoort, we added 168,000 households to our fiber footprint. And finally, we remain on track to deliver on all outlook items for 2024. As usual, Chris will give you more details on our financials later. As a reminder, our Connect, Activate & Grow strategy is supported by three key pillars. First, we continue to invest in our leading networks. Second, we continue to grow and protect our customer base. And third, we further modernize and simplify our operating model. KPN Q2 & H1 2024 Results 2

And together, these strategic priorities support our ambition to grow our service revenues and adjusted EBITDA AL by 3% and our free cash flow by 7% per annum, on average, in the coming years, or simply put out our 3-3-7 framework. ESG is at the heart of what we do and is closely linked to this strategy, and we focus our efforts in three areas. Responsible: we prioritize reliability and security, and we support fundamental human rights across our entire supply chain. Inclusive: we will increase our commitment to diversity and inclusion in all respects, both as an employer and as a service provider. And sustainable: we will, for example, continue to reduce our energy consumption even in the face of upward pressure from data volume growth. And with this, we will not only deliver financial results, which enables us to continue our progressive dividend policy, we will also connect the Netherlands to a sustainable and long-lasting future. And let me now walk you through the Business details. Together with our joint venture Glaspoort, we added 168,000 households to the fiber footprint, and we now cover 60% of the Netherlands with fiber. And we are well on track to reach roughly 80% of Dutch households by the end of 2026. And after reaching that point, we foresee a material step-down in our CAPEX, dropping to below €1 billion. That's the framework. As highlighted at our Capital Markets Day, we are further optimizing the way we roll out, connect households and activate customers. And this approach is already delivering tangible results with an acceleration in homes connected and fiber service revenue growth. In May, the joint venture, Glaspoort, announced the intended acquisition of part of the Delta fiber network, and the transaction involves around 200,000 homes passed and is subject to approval by the ACM. Let's now have a further look at the Consumer segment. Consumer segment continues to perform well with consistent fixed and mobile service revenue growth. With Youfone now included, we added more than 50,000 broadband customers and around 500,000 mobile customers to our Consumer base. Customer satisfaction remains one of our top priorities, and I'm happy to see that we outperform against competition on the NPS, the Net Promoter Score. Now, taking a deeper look into our second quarter KPIs, we saw another quarter of broadband base growth despite the challenging competitive environment. We are able to maintain a constant, healthy inflow of new fiber customers, and combined with a growing ARPU, this led to continued growth of our fixed service revenues. And we continue to see solid trends in mobile. Our postpaid base increased organically by 41,000 subscribers, partly driven by the ongoing commercial success of our speed tiering proposition that we launched in the first quarter. Our postpaid ARPU grew almost 2%, and, together, this led to a solid 7% growth in mobile service revenues. Now let's move to the B2B segment. B2B delivered another good quarter and a quarter with good service revenue growth. Growth was driven by continued strong growth in SME and a solid performance of our Tailored Solutions business, and driven by higher projects and service management-related revenues in tailored solutions. Business Net Promoter Score remains positive, although slightly down sequentially, mainly reflecting overall market sentiment. SME continued its strong performance, driven by mobile, broadband and cloud and workspace base growth. And due to our future-proof propositions, we expect to deliver continued growth in SME going forward, though probably likely at a slower growth rate than we saw in the first half. KPN Q2 & H1 2024 Results 3

Underlying LCE service revenues, so excluding disposals in the first quarter, increased slightly, mainly driven by continued strong performance in IoT, partly offset by continued pressure in mobile and the ongoing decline in legacy. So while we are confident that we are on a good track here, and LCE still requires some work to deliver real sustainable growth. And lastly, tailored solutions continued to perform in line with expectations. This segment caters to large customers, often with an individualized approach. Customers here are generally partners for life, and I'm pleased that we have taken important steps to improve profitability through a strong focus on standardization, value and sustainable customer relationship. Then, Wholesale. In Wholesale, service revenues decreased 10%, or 2.7% adjusted for the Youfone acquisition. As expected, the underlying growth trend further leveled off compared to previous quarters, mainly due to a decrease in low margin interconnect revenues because of lower regulated tariffs. Corrected for Youfone, our broadband base declined with 6,000 customers. During the quarter, the decline moderated, and with the current level of fiber rollout and our attractive Wholesale portfolio, we are confident that performance in Wholesale broadband will improve. In mobile, we added 8,000 subscriptions to our postpaid base. Now turning to sustainability, this slide shows our performance on carbon reduction, circularity and diversity. As shown, by working more energy efficient, we have been able to significantly reduce our carbon footprint over the past years. We also attach great importance to diversity in our workforce, and we aim to have at least 35% of women across our senior management by next year, from the current 29%. Now, that's it for me. Let me hand over to Chris to give you more details on our financials. Chris Figee: Thank you Joost. Now, let me take you through our financial performance. And let me start by summarizing some key figures for the second quarter and the first half. First, adjusted revenues increased 4.5% year-on-year in Q2, driven by continued service revenue growth and higher non-service revenues, including some spiky more one-off type results that were planned for the year but were concentrated in Q2. Second, our adjusted EBITDA AL after leases grew by 5.6% year-on-year in the quarter, and it has behaved fully in line with the pattern that we indicated at the beginning of the year. Strong growth driven by higher service revenues and the timing of larger project-related revenues and asset monetizations. The EBITDA margin of KPN increased 50 basis points to 45.2% despite higher costs. So overall, we saw strong growth and are confident in our ability to reach our EBITDA AL target, but expect, of course, some fluctuation of this number during the quarters ahead. Net-net, it's fair to assume that Q2 and Q3 combined will result in the average EBITDA growth around 3%, in line with full-year guidance. Third, free cash flow increased 3%, or €11 million, compared to the first half of the year, fully driven by higher EBITDA. We'll give you more detail on underlying cash developments later in this presentation. Underlying Group service revenues increased 3.3% year-on-year, mainly driven by Consumer and Business. Our Consumer service revenues increased by 4.3% year- on-year, driven by consistent growth in fixed and mobile service revenues and especially solid base developments in mobile. Youfone started to contribute to earnings and growth. KPN Q2 & H1 2024 Results 4

Business service revenues also grew by 4.4% year-on-year, mainly driven by the continued strong performance in SME, but also with good progress in our Tailored Solutions business, even if margins in this business are lower than in classical telco connectivity. Adjusted for Youfone, our Wholesale service revenues declined 2% year-on-year, mainly impacted by lower regulated tariffs which have little or no margin impact. Our adjusted EBITDA AL grew 5.6% compared to last year, as we said, driven by continued Group service revenue growth and the positive impact from projects of tailored solutions and asset sales, which provided significant tailwinds. The increase in cost of goods sold is mainly driven by third-party access costs, such as Glaspoort, service revenue mix effects and higher non-service revenues, such as handsets and hardware. Our indirect cost base was mainly affected by wage indexation. Our Other cost items were broadly stable compared to previous year, all in all, translating into €10 million higher indirect OPEX. Our operational free cash flow increased by about 3%, fully driven by EBITDA growth. Our total CAPEX was €38 million higher, mainly related to intra-year phasing. For the remainder of the year, we keep a strict eye on CAPEX to ensure it stays in the same zone as last year and in a narrow margin around €1.2 billion. Now let's focus on the moving parts of our free cash flow. With €364 million, our free cash flow was 3% higher than last year. This improvement was mainly a result of the EBITDA growth, driving the improving operating free cash flow as per our plan and improvement in working capital. We paid more interest than last year, and so far our tax increase was relatively muted. The cash margin of revenues remained stable at roughly 13% of revenues. Finally, we ended the quarter with a cash position of €1.1 billion, absorbing the Youfone acquisition, the final dividend over last year, and the completion of the 200 million share buyback. Then, on return on capital, our focus to create long-term value is evidenced by a strong return on capital employed. Our ROCE improved by 75 basis points year-on-year to 14.4%, mainly driven by increased operational efficiencies. We continue to run a very strong balance sheet. At the end of June, we had a leverage ratio of 2.4 times, still below our self-imposed ceiling of 2.5 times. Our interest rate coverage remained strong as well. For the year, we expect our leverage to stay below 2.5 times, also helped with the relatively benign outcome of the spectrum auction. Our exposure to floating rates is less than 15%, and the average cost of senior debt decreased to 3.9%. Credit rating agencies acknowledged our strong balance sheet and market position, which is evidenced by solid ratings and a stable to even a recently upgraded positive outlook. Total liquidity remained robust and consists of about €2.1 billion in cash and short-term investments, including our undrawn revolving credit facility. This provides ample flexibility for the spectrum payment and pursue other opportunities as they may arise. In early June, we issued a new green bond, a hybrid bond and put out a tender on the outstanding Euro hybrid. The successful placement, in combination with the tender, enabled us to protect the hybrid equity credit from our rating agencies whilst optimizing interest cost. KPN Q2 & H1 2024 Results 5

So we are on track to deliver on our 2024 outlook, which we provided to you in April. In May 31, we completed the €200 million share buyback program and bought back 60 million shares, of which about 58 million will be cancelled. And of course, and finally, we reiterate our mid- term ambitions as provided at the Capital Markets Day in November last year. So let me wrap up with a few key takeaways. Slow progress has been made in a busy quarter, with many strategic events improving our longer-term position. We see consistent Group service revenue growth driven by Consumer and Business. And we see ongoing commercial momentum, especially in Consumer postpaid, with a healthy inflow of postpaid net adds. We grew our broadband base despite the challenging competitive environment. Going forward, we see the acquisition of Youfone contributing to realizing our growth ambitions. Our fiber program remains at a solid pace with an increased focus on connecting homes and has a proven attractive return profile. And our return on capital employed is strong, reflecting shareholder value creation. Finally, and as expected and planned, we had a relatively strong first half compared to previous year, especially in terms of EBITDA generation and are confident in our ability to reach our outlook. So it's clear that we'll see some fluctuation in reported quarterly EBITDA growth rates in H2. Overall, we remain fully on track to reach our full-year outlook on EBITDA and cash and also to meet our ambitions for 2027, as we disclosed during the CMD. Thanks for listening. Now let's turn to your questions. Matthijs van Leijenhorst: Thank you, Chris. And before I move into the questions, as usual, I would like to ask you to keep your questions to two, please. Operator, over to you and to start Q&A. Questions and Answers Operator: Sure. Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will start the question and answer session. Now, if you would like to ask a question, you may do so by pressing star one on your telephone. We'll take the first question from line of Keval Khiroya from Deutsche Bank. The line is open now. Please go ahead. Keval Khiroya (Deutsche Bank): Thank you, and I've got two questions please. So firstly, roughly half your Wholesale base and only 38% of your B2C base is on copper. Could you give us a sense of to what degree this copper base sits within your current and planned fiber footprint, rather than ODF and Delta, as I guess you have a quite good chance of recapturing through Retail and Wholesale fiber where the copper is actually within your fiber areas. And secondly, as you mentioned, Glaspoort reached agreements by 200,000 homes from Delta's footprint. The prior deals had been smaller. Do you see scope for further similar deals to the recent Delta one or even large-scale consolidation of fiber infrastructure? Thank you. Joost Farwerck: Yeah. So, on the planned acquisition of Glaspoort, between Glaspoort and Delta, of course, that's quite an interesting opportunity. And let's first wait and see what the outcome will be. And it's really something currently being taken care of by the regulator and presented by Glaspoort to our regulator. So we, at a distance, look at this, but if - we always look at opportunities to see if we can buy or build fiber in the Netherlands. KPN Q2 & H1 2024 Results 6

So we did that in the past. This is an interesting one and looking forward, perhaps new opportunities will be in scope. But let's first wait how this ends. Chris Figee: Yeah. On the first question, on how much of our own copper will we overbuild with fiber, well, obviously we have an aim to cover 80% of the country with fiber. Today we have got 60% of the country covered with fiber, which was roughly 80% of our copper base will be covered with fiber, and today we're at 60%. Not all of our copper customers have been moved to fiber yet. That's a gradual process, but ultimately, in the end, all our copper customers that have fiber lines will move over. So think about in the end, about 80% of our business will move to - will be - copper lines will be covered by fiber. The remaining 20% will look other solutions. Obviously, that's something to work on beyond 2027. And these other solutions might be continuing selective fiber rollout, might be we continue to, say, run off the asset base for as long as we can, or find other solutions. But it's clear that the vast majority of all the copper will be covered with fiber. Keval Khiroya (Deutsche Bank): So just to follow up on that second point, just within your existing - appreciate you'll overbuild the copper with the fiber. But just in terms of your existing copper customers, do you have a sense of to what degree they're going to be within the fiber areas? Because, I guess, some of these will also be within the 20% as well. I'm just trying to get a sense of to what degree that copper base will actually protected by moving to fiber. Chris Figee: I don't have the exact number, but I think it's - the estimate right now we are around the 80%. I don't have an exact figure. Joost Farwerck: 62% of our broadband customers is on fiber. And of course, we aim to migrate all customers in fiber areas to fiber ASAP. And when we come closer to the year 2027, currently we're all also working on a plan how to cover the rest of the Netherlands and, of course, to serve 100% of the Netherlands. But currently 62%, then we aim for 80% of the base on fiber in midterm. Chris Figee: Fiber growth is outstripping copper decline. Right? And if you look at customers or service revenues, the fiber growth, both in net add terms or euro terms or percentage terms is outstripping the copper decline. And we would expect that dynamic to gradually improve. As our fiber base becomes larger and the copper base becomes smaller. Keval Khiroya (Deutsche Bank): That's clear. Thank you both. Operator: We'll take the next question from line Andrew Lee from Goldman Sachs. The line is open now. Please go ahead. Andrew Lee (Goldman Sachs): Good afternoon, everyone. I just had a couple of questions around the EBITDA growth. So for the first quarter, you said on the call that underlying EBITDA growth would be quite strong in the second quarter with underlying growth above 3%. And obviously, we're having to strip a few things out, so Youfone clearly and also the asset monetization. And if we do that, it looks like the underlying EBITDA growth in 2Q is 2.5%, so lower than the first quarter. So I guess the question is what, if anything, has changed on an underlying basis versus your initial expectations? And I know, Chris, you mentioned that you'll see 3% EBITDA growth across Q2 and Q3 combined. KPN Q2 & H1 2024 Results 7

But if we strip out all the asset monetizations, Youfone, and actually just look at underlying, what do you see as the - what's the EBITDA growth in that on that metric? And how do you see EBITDA growth in the second half of the year? And if you could give us - just as an extra question, if you could give us just a bit more detail on what exactly the asset monetizations were in the second quarter, this quarter, that €10-15 million, and how much we should be anticipating each year from now on. Thank you. Chris Figee: Yeah. Well, Andrew, you could start stripping out all sort of elements. I think the EBITDA growth is around 3-3.5% and Youfone will be there, obviously is going to be structurally part of the EBITDA growth that KPN delivers. On the asset monetization, let me - what we did, we sold IP addresses, IPv4 addresses. We had a big portfolio of IP addresses that were on our balance sheet at a value of zero, so were not valued, but we were able to sell those. We'll also sell a chunk of those next year, that's already agreed on. And we also expect, we can sell a chunk of it in 2026, maybe not the same quantum, but a significant amount. So asset monetizations have always been part of our plan. It's actually more or less - feels like more of a wholesale type of business than anything else. We booked it at Network but it's more like a wholesale business where you sell or give access to some of your assets to third parties. So it was in the plan. It was a bit bigger and earlier than we anticipated. So it's always part of the plan, and we continue to do that next year for sure, it's in there, and it will also happen probably in 2026. So it is, to some extent, a recurring income stream. For Q3, I expect EBITDA growth to be 1-1.5%. So the two quarters together should be around 6.5-7% in order of magnitude together, giving you around 3.5% total EBITDA growth over those two quarters together. So I think that's how we look at the business. What is underlying, what is not, as I said, some IP sales were planned, were always planned to take place, it's just that they were all concentrated in this quarter. So I'd expect the underlying EBITDA growth is around 3-3.5% in this quarter. And if you add the two quarters together, you still at that level in line with where the year aims to be. Andrew Lee: Thanks, Chris. So, if I can just clarify, so you're saying ex - you think the underlying growth was 3-3.5% this quarter stripping out Youfone or is that including the benefit of Youfone and that 1-1.5%? Chris Figee: I would say 3-3.5%, including Youfone - Youfone was always part of the plan. We announced it last year. So I would be inclined to include Youfone, because it was part of the plan and will be structural from quarter to quarter. So with that, you're looking at a solid 3% growth rate in the second quarter, including Youfone. Andrew Lee: And the 1-1.5% in Q3 includes that as well - includes Youfone as well. There's definitely an argument that that's not - that's inorganic for this year at least. Chris Figee: Yeah, that's the way of looking at it. It's part of the plan, and part of the plan to get to the 3-3-7 guidance that we gave and giving you part of the ambition for 2027, as far as I'm concerned. Andrew Lee: Thank you. Thanks, Chris. KPN Q2 & H1 2024 Results 8

Operator: We will take the next question from line Polo Tang from UBS. The line is open now. Please go ahead. Polo Tang (UBS): Hi. Thanks for taking the questions. I have two. The first one is, can you maybe talk through what you're seeing with competitive dynamics in terms of the Consumer business? So specifically, are there any signs that VodafoneZiggo is being more promotional on broadband ahead of getting Champions League rights in August? And can you also comment on how your recent broadband price rises have landed with customers? Second question is really just on B2B, because in your remarks, you mentioned in terms of SME, it has been a major growth engine for the unit. But in your remarks, you highlighted that that would slow in the second half. So can you just explain what's happening and what's driving this? Thanks. Joost Farwerck: Yeah. So, the Dutch market, it stays competitive, although with three main player market with two, yeah, newco's on fiber on the side, but fixed especially is similar to previous quarters and remains challenging. And there's a lot of aggressive promotional activity from Odido, Ziggo and Delta. Odido continues to position itself as a challenger on our network, mainly when it comes to broadband, VodafoneZiggo preparing an update on content strategy. That's obvious. We decided to only follow selectively with promotions, and we really make the shift to focus on base management. More and more, fiber's becoming a large proportion of our base. So for us, we play a different ball game, and we're in the transition to that new ball game that is really focused on lower churn to create the highest value. And on the mobile side, which is still a relatively healthy market, I must say, competition mainly in the low end, no frills part of the market. But now we consolidated Youfone, we also there have good position. So all in all, more or less the same as previous quarters, and, indeed, us playing asset heavy game via the fiber rollout and Ziggo a bit under pressure trying to position itself as a content player. Having said that, there's not that much difference to the content package of KPN and Ziggo. And even when you mention European football, yeah, we were able to distribute that to our customers as well. In the worst case, we also resell Ziggo Sport. Price increases were accepted in the Netherlands by our customers in a pretty okay way. We increased 3.8%, which was well explainable. Consumer Association made some remarks, but having said that, our regulator, ACM, investigated the whole market six or seven months ago. And the outcome was that there's no reason to interfere there, that it's a healthy market and there's a lot of propositions out there against the different price points. And even also, when you look at the 1 gig price compared to other countries, it's pretty fair what we have in the market. So I think well received by our customers, and we were not negatively impacted by that. And on B2B, yeah, SME is doing good and will continue to do so. On the mid long term, I expect 10% double-digit growth to slow down a bit, just to be on the safe side. Meanwhile, I see LCE doing better, and especially corrected for the divestment, we're more or less flat a bit on the positive side on LCE. So, of course, we want to uplift the whole thing, when it comes to B2B, to a higher number and better revenue growth. And I think we're on a good track there. And it's our attention not only to be supported by SME, but by the whole thing. So that's why we anticipate on SME going to do a bit less, but LCE compensating more on that, to put it that way. KPN Q2 & H1 2024 Results 9