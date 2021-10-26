Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 10/25 11:35:26 am
2.713 EUR   -0.29%
01:55aROYAL KPN N : KPN reports Q3 earnings in line with expectations
RE
01:36aROYAL KPN N : Q3 2021 Results
PU
01:36aROYAL KPN N : KPN Q3 2021 Results (Presentation)
PU
Royal KPN N : Q3 2021 Results

10/26/2021 | 01:36am EDT
Q3 2021 Results

26 Oct 2021 07:30 CET/CEST

KPN is pleased to announce its Q3 2021 results.

The accompanying webcast will be held today at 13:00 CEST.

Program

12:45 CEST: Registration of attendees

13:00 CEST: Webcast

The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com

For more information: KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam E-mail: ir@kpn.com

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

Disclaimer

Koninklijke KPN NV published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 05:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 238 M 6 076 M 6 076 M
Net income 2021 1 226 M 1 422 M 1 422 M
Net Debt 2021 5 683 M 6 592 M 6 592 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,14x
Yield 2021 5,09%
Capitalization 11 216 M 13 025 M 13 010 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,23x
EV / Sales 2022 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 9 805
Free-Float 79,8%
Technical analysis trends ROYAL KPN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 2,71 €
Average target price 3,22 €
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
