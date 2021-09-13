Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Royal KPN N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KPN   NL0000009082

ROYAL KPN N.V.

(KPN)
  Report
Royal KPN N.V. Press Release : KPN reports on progress of EUR 200m share buyback

09/13/2021 | 11:46am EDT
Royal KPN N.V. Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN reports on progress of EUR 200m share buyback 13-Sep-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

KPN reports on progress of EUR 200m share buyback

KPN has repurchased 7,341,706 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 6 to 10 September 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 2.73 per share for a total consideration of EUR 20.1m. These repurchases were made as part of the EUR 200m share buyback started on 23 August 2021 with the purpose to reduce the capital of KPN.

The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 22,427,229 for a total consideration of EUR 61.2m.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

For more information: KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam

E-mail: ir@kpn.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1233047 13-Sep-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233047&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 13, 2021 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

