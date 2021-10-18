Log in
Royal KPN N.V. Press Release : KPN reports on progress of EUR 200m share buyback

10/18/2021 | 11:46am EDT
Royal KPN N.V. Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN reports on progress of EUR 200m share buyback 18-Oct-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

KPN reports on progress of EUR 200m share buyback

KPN has repurchased 6,217,238 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 11 to 15 October 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 2.69 per share for a total consideration of EUR 16.7m. These repurchases were made as part of the EUR 200m share buyback started on 23 August 2021 with the purpose to reduce the capital of KPN.

The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 62,072,854 for a total consideration of EUR 169.1m.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

For more information: KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam

E-mail: ir@kpn.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1241578 18-Oct-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1241578&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2021 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

