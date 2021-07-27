Royal KPN N.V. Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: Members of Board of Management buy KPN shares 27-Jul-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Members of Board of Management buy KPN shares Today, three members of the Board of Management have purchased shares to increase their shareholding in KPN. This demonstrates their confidence in the operational, financial and strategic progress of KPN's 'Accelerate to grow' strategy. ? Joost Farwerck, CEO of KPN, has purchased 140,000 KPN shares. Mr. Farwerck now owns 902,261 ordinary shares and 1,254,386 conditional shares in KPN. ? Chris Figee, CFO of KPN, has purchased 35,000 KPN shares. Mr. Figee now owns 102,609 ordinary shares and 489,535 conditional shares in KPN. ? Hilde Garssen, Chief People Officer of KPN, has purchased 35,000 KPN shares. Mrs. Garssen now owns 90,301 ordinary shares and 425,072 conditional shares in KPN. In line with KPN's remuneration policy, KPN's board members are encouraged to build up share positions representing an amount of 250% of base salary for the CEO and 150% of base salary for the other members of the Board of Management within five years. For more information: KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam E-mail: ir@kpn.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

