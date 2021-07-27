Log in
    KPN   NL0000009082

ROYAL KPN N.V.

(KPN)
  Report
Royal KPN N.V. Press Release : Members of Board of Management buy KPN shares

07/27/2021 | 11:46am EDT
Royal KPN N.V. 
Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: Members of Board of Management buy KPN shares 
27-Jul-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Members of Board of Management buy KPN shares 
Today, three members of the Board of Management have purchased shares to increase their shareholding in KPN. This 
demonstrates their confidence in the operational, financial and strategic progress of KPN's 'Accelerate to grow' 
strategy. 
  ? Joost Farwerck, CEO of KPN, has purchased 140,000 KPN shares. Mr. Farwerck now owns 902,261 ordinary shares and 
    1,254,386 conditional shares in KPN. 
  ? Chris Figee, CFO of KPN, has purchased 35,000 KPN shares. Mr. Figee now owns 102,609 ordinary shares and 489,535 
    conditional shares in KPN. 
  ? Hilde Garssen, Chief People Officer of KPN, has purchased 35,000 KPN shares. Mrs. Garssen now owns 90,301 ordinary 
    shares and 425,072 conditional shares in KPN. 
In line with KPN's remuneration policy, KPN's board members are encouraged to build up share positions representing an 
amount of 250% of base salary for the CEO and 150% of base salary for the other members of the Board of Management 
within five years. 
 
KPN Royal Dutch Telecom 
Investor Relations 
Wilhelminakade 123 
3072 AP Rotterdam 
E-mail: ir@kpn.com 
 
