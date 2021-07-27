Log in
    KPN   NL0000009082

ROYAL KPN N.V.

(KPN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 07/26 11:35:44 am
2.692 EUR   -0.41%
01:40aROYAL KPN N : KPN Q2 2021 Results (Presentation)
PU
01:40aROYAL KPN N : KPN Q2 2021 Results (Interim Financial Statement)
PU
01:31aROYAL KPN N.V. PRESS RELEASE : Q2 2021 Results
DJ
Royal KPN N.V. Press Release : Q2 2021 Results

07/27/2021 | 01:31am EDT
Royal KPN N.V. 
Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: Q2 2021 Results 
27-Jul-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
KPN is pleased to announce its Q2 2021 results. 
The accompanying webcast will be held today at 13:00 CEST. 
Program 
12:45 CEST: Registration of attendees 
13:00 CEST: Webcast 
The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com 
 
For more information: 
KPN Royal Dutch Telecom 
Investor Relations 
Wilhelminakade 123 
3072 AP Rotterdam 
E-mail: ir@kpn.com 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------

1221812 27-Jul-2021

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221812&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 5 223 M 6 166 M 6 166 M
Net income 2021 543 M 641 M 641 M
Net Debt 2021 5 671 M 6 694 M 6 694 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
Yield 2021 5,14%
Capitalization 11 299 M 13 345 M 13 337 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,25x
EV / Sales 2022 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 9 237
Free-Float 79,8%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 2,69 €
Average target price 3,12 €
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Managers and Directors
Joost F. E. Farwerck Chairman-Management Board, CEO & COO
Chris H. Figee Chief Financial Officer
Duco W. Sickinghe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Babak Fouladi Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Derk Johan Haank Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL KPN N.V.8.24%13 169
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.06%233 417
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.10.30%136 083
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.29%130 586
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG19.25%101 282
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.80%94 734