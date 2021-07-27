Royal KPN N.V.
Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: Q2 2021 Results
27-Jul-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST
=---------------------------------------------------------------------
KPN is pleased to announce its Q2 2021 results.
The accompanying webcast will be held today at 13:00 CEST.
Program
12:45 CEST: Registration of attendees
13:00 CEST: Webcast
The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com
For more information:
KPN Royal Dutch Telecom
Investor Relations
Wilhelminakade 123
3072 AP Rotterdam
E-mail: ir@kpn.com
=---------------------------------------------------------------------
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=---------------------------------------------------------------------
1221812 27-Jul-2021
Image link:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221812&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 27, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)