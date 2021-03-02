Royal KPN N.V. Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: Publication of KPN's AGM agenda 02-March-2021 / 17:50 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Today, Royal KPN N.V. ("KPN") published the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM"), which, due to COVID-19 restrictions, will be held virtually on Wednesday 14 April 2021. As announced on 11 January 2021, the Supervisory Board of KPN proposes to appoint Mr. Gerard van de Aast as member of the Supervisory Board, replacing Mr. Derk Haank, who will resign after having served 12 years on the Board. In addition, the Supervisory Board proposes to reappoint Mr. Edzard Overbeek as member of the Supervisory Board. Other items on the agenda include the approval of the annual accounts, the approval of the dividend, and an advisory vote on the remuneration report. The full agenda of the AGM and the accompanying documentation are now available on the KPN website (ir.kpn.com). For more information: KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam E-mail: ir@kpn.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

