Royal KPN N.V.

ROYAL KPN N.V.

(KPN)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 04/07 03:36:41 am
2.921 EUR   +0.72%
Royal KPN N : T-Mobile Netherlands, KKR to invest 700 million euros in fibre optic

04/07/2021 | 03:25am EDT
T-Mobile logo is advertised on building sign in Los Angeles

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - T-Mobile Netherlands said on Wednesday it will invest at least 700 million euros ($832 million) to build and offer fibre optic networks in Dutch cities together with Open Dutch Fibre, a joint venture between KKR Infrastructure and Deutsche Telecom Capital Partners.

The project aims to reach 1 million households within five years, it said.

T-Mobile competes against KPN and VodafoneZiggo in the Netherlands.

In March, KPN announced a 440 million euro partnership with pension fund giant ABP to speed up its fibre optic rollout, targeting customers in under-served areas.

KPN, which says it already reaches one third of the Netherlands' 8 million households, plans to reach another 2.5 million by 2026.

($1 = 0.8417 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)


Financials
Sales 2021 5 233 M 6 211 M 6 211 M
Net income 2021 533 M 633 M 633 M
Net Debt 2021 5 674 M 6 735 M 6 735 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
Yield 2021 4,77%
Capitalization 12 172 M 14 417 M 14 448 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,41x
EV / Sales 2022 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 9 237
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart ROYAL KPN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Royal KPN N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL KPN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 3,03 €
Last Close Price 2,90 €
Spread / Highest target 37,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joost F. E. Farwerck Chairman-Management Board, CEO & COO
Chris H. Figee Chief Financial Officer
Duco W. Sickinghe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Babak Fouladi Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Derk Johan Haank Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL KPN N.V.16.61%14 417
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.20%243 613
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED15.50%134 425
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.28%118 343
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.80%96 651
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.13%94 513
