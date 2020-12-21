Log in
ROYAL MAIL PLC

(RMG)
A Card From A Hero: Sir Captain Tom And Marcus Rashford MBE Among The Nation's Top Fantasy Christmas Card Senders

12/21/2020 | 06:21am EST
Some of the Coronavirus pandemic's most notable heroes, including Sir Captain Tom Moore and Marcus Rashford MBE, are among the nation's top choices for fantasy celebrity Christmas card senders, according to new research from Royal Mail.

The study, released on the day of the last recommended posting date for 2nd Class mail before Christmas, also revealed a penchant for the nation's silver-haired sirens. More mature national treasures, including Sir David Attenborough, Dame Helen Mirren and Sir Paul McCartney featured heavily in the lists for both ladies and gentlemen.

Chart toppers Ed Sheeran and Adele proved to be very popular, as did the reigning Queens of British TV Holly Willoughby and Susanna Reid.

Celebrities Britons Would Most Like To Receive A Christmas Card From

The Gentlemen

1. Sir David Attenborough (22%)

2. Tom Hardy (13%)

3. Sir Captain Tom Moore (13%)

4. Ed Sheeran (12%)

5. David Beckham (11%)

6. Sir Paul McCartney (10%)

7. Paul O'Grady (9%)

8. Danny Dyer (9%)

9. David Walliams (9%)

10. Lewis Hamilton (9%)

11. James Corden (9%)

12. Daniel Craig (9%)

13. Marcus Rashford MBE (8%)

14. Hugh Grant (8%)

15. Jack Whitehall (7%)

The Ladies

1. Adele (12%)

2. Holly Willoughby (12%)

3. Dame Judi Dench (11%)

4. Dawn French (10%)

5. Emma Watson (10%)

6. Dame Helen Mirren (9%)

7. Nigella Lawson (8%)

8. Miranda Hart (7%)

9. Dame Maggie Smith (7%)

10. Jodie Comer (5%)

11. Susannah Reid (5%)

12. Claudia Winkleman (4%)

13. Rachel Weisz (4%)

14. Zoe Ball (4%)

15. Tess Daly (4%)

Respondents voted the sender's status as a British icon (61%), admiration for their work (60%) and their perceived kindness (58%) as the most important facets of a good celebrity Christmas card sender. Their level of wit (51%) is also seen as significant.

Nearly one in ten (8%) Britons would like to receive a Christmas card from their local postman or woman. This complements previously released figures suggesting that 5% of us will be sending their postie a Christmas card this year[1].

Mark Street, Head of Campaigns at Royal Mail said: 'Our research demonstrates the heart-warming power of the Christmas card, particularly after this very difficult year for many. While, sadly, we can't all expect to receive a Christmas card from our celebrity idols, putting pen to paper for our own loved ones could be the next best thing.'

Ends

If you have any queries, please contact:
Royal Mail press office

020 7449 8246

press.office@royalmail.com

Follow us on Twitter @RoyalMailNews

Note to editors

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from Watermelon Research Ltd.

Total sample size was 2,000 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 18th - 19th November 2020. The survey was carried out online. The figures are representative of all UK adults (aged 18+).

About Royal Mail plc
Royal Mail plc is the parent company of Royal Mail Group Limited, the leading provider of postal and delivery services in the UK and the UK's designated universal postal service provider. UK Parcels, International and Letters ('UKPIL') comprises the company's UK and international parcels and letters delivery businesses operating under the 'Royal Mail' and 'Parcelforce Worldwide' brands. Through the Royal Mail Core Network, the company delivers a one-price-goes-anywhere service on a range of parcels and letters products. Royal Mail has the capability to deliver to more than 30 million addresses in the UK, six days a week (excluding UK public holidays). Parcelforce Worldwide operates a separate UK network which collects and delivers express parcels. Royal Mail also owns General Logistics Systems (GLS) which operates one of the largest ground-based, deferred parcel delivery networks in Europe.

[1]Figures taken from 2020 Royal Mail/YouGov study of 2,060 UK adults.

Disclaimer

Royal Mail plc published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 11:20:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
