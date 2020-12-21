A Card From A Hero: Sir Captain Tom And Marcus Rashford MBE Among The Nation's Top Fantasy Christmas Card Senders

Some of the Coronavirus pandemic's most notable heroes, including Sir Captain Tom Moore and Marcus Rashford MBE, are among the nation's top choices for fantasy celebrity Christmas card senders, according to new research from Royal Mail.

The study, released on the day of the last recommended posting date for 2nd Class mail before Christmas, also revealed a penchant for the nation's silver-haired sirens. More mature national treasures, including Sir David Attenborough, Dame Helen Mirren and Sir Paul McCartney featured heavily in the lists for both ladies and gentlemen.

Chart toppers Ed Sheeran and Adele proved to be very popular, as did the reigning Queens of British TV Holly Willoughby and Susanna Reid.

Celebrities Britons Would Most Like To Receive A Christmas Card From

The Gentlemen

1. Sir David Attenborough (22%) 2. Tom Hardy (13%) 3. Sir Captain Tom Moore (13%) 4. Ed Sheeran (12%) 5. David Beckham (11%) 6. Sir Paul McCartney (10%) 7. Paul O'Grady (9%) 8. Danny Dyer (9%) 9. David Walliams (9%) 10. Lewis Hamilton (9%) 11. James Corden (9%) 12. Daniel Craig (9%) 13. Marcus Rashford MBE (8%) 14. Hugh Grant (8%) 15. Jack Whitehall (7%)

The Ladies

1. Adele (12%) 2. Holly Willoughby (12%) 3. Dame Judi Dench (11%) 4. Dawn French (10%) 5. Emma Watson (10%) 6. Dame Helen Mirren (9%) 7. Nigella Lawson (8%) 8. Miranda Hart (7%) 9. Dame Maggie Smith (7%) 10. Jodie Comer (5%) 11. Susannah Reid (5%) 12. Claudia Winkleman (4%) 13. Rachel Weisz (4%) 14. Zoe Ball (4%) 15. Tess Daly (4%)

Respondents voted the sender's status as a British icon (61%), admiration for their work (60%) and their perceived kindness (58%) as the most important facets of a good celebrity Christmas card sender. Their level of wit (51%) is also seen as significant.

Nearly one in ten (8%) Britons would like to receive a Christmas card from their local postman or woman. This complements previously released figures suggesting that 5% of us will be sending their postie a Christmas card this year[1].

Mark Street, Head of Campaigns at Royal Mail said: 'Our research demonstrates the heart-warming power of the Christmas card, particularly after this very difficult year for many. While, sadly, we can't all expect to receive a Christmas card from our celebrity idols, putting pen to paper for our own loved ones could be the next best thing.'

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from Watermelon Research Ltd.

Total sample size was 2,000 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 18th - 19th November 2020. The survey was carried out online. The figures are representative of all UK adults (aged 18+).

[1]Figures taken from 2020 Royal Mail/YouGov study of 2,060 UK adults.