    RMG   GB00BDVZYZ77

ROYAL MAIL PLC

(RMG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/03 05:24:04 am EDT
337.85 GBX   -1.96%
04:49aCzech billionaire Kretinsky to invest 60 million euros into DoDo logistics firm
RE
04/20UBS Keeps Royal Mail At Buy, Slashes PT
MT
04/14ROYAL MAIL : rolls out new fully automated parcel sorting machine in Southampton
PU
Czech billionaire Kretinsky to invest 60 million euros into DoDo logistics firm

05/03/2022 | 04:49am EDT
PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky will invest 60 million euros ($63.16 million) into logistics firm DoDo over the next two years to support its international expansion, the company said on Tuesday.

DoDo was founded in 2015 and provides fast delivery services to customers in e-commerce, retail and food delivery. It aims to double its revenues year-on-year to 2 billion crowns ($85.36 million) in 2022, and the planned growth should be driven by markets outside the Czech Republic.

The group, majority-owned by its Czech founder, Michal Mensik, has 2,000 couriers operating in seven European countries, including Germany, Poland and Hungary.

Kretinsky earned his fortune by building his energy group EPH into a major player in Europe, buying up unwanted coal power plants before expanding into other energy sources.

He has expanded his business and geographical footprint in recent years with investments in French media and retail, in German wholesale retailer Metro, and in the Royal Mail and Sainsbury's in the UK.

($1 = 0.9500 euros)

($1 = 23.4300 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Jason Hovet)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 12 822 M 16 038 M 16 038 M
Net income 2022 535 M 670 M 670 M
Net Debt 2022 633 M 791 M 791 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,14x
Yield 2022 5,53%
Capitalization 3 293 M 4 119 M 4 119 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 169 313
Free-Float 99,6%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 344,60 GBX
Average target price 546,71 GBX
Spread / Average Target 58,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Thompson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mick Jeavons Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Keith Williams Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Christian Herrlich Group Chief Information Officer
Achim Dünnwald Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL MAIL PLC-31.90%4 119
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-16.68%155 561
DEUTSCHE POST AG-28.67%51 784
FEDEX CORPORATION-23.83%51 061
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-25.53%16 741
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-12.92%11 436