  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Royal Mail plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMG   GB00BDVZYZ77

ROYAL MAIL PLC

(RMG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:42 2022-09-08 am EDT
257.40 GBX    0.00%
03:27aMiners lift UK's FTSE 100 on supply disruption concerns
RE
09/07Royal Mail Workers Plan Additional 48-hour Industrial Action To Demand Improved Pay In September
MT
09/07British postal workers plan further strikes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Miners lift UK's FTSE 100 on supply disruption concerns

09/08/2022 | 03:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - UK's main stock index was lifted by mining shares on Thursday, as a few major metal producers threatened to disrupt supply against a backdrop of global recession fears, while Primark owner Associated British Foods tumbled on dour profit forecast.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 edged 0.3% higher, while the more domestically focused mid-FTSE 250 was up 0.5%, as of 0709 GMT.

The mining sector climbed 1.5%, tracking firm copper prices on concerns of potential disruptions in major producer-countries. [MET/L]

The rate-sensitive banking sector advanced 0.4%, after dropping more than 2% in the previous session.

The pan-European STOXX 600 climbed 0.5% in early trading, with focus squarely on a rate decision by the European Central Bank due around 1215 GMT.

The ECB's choice will be between a 50 and 75 basis point increase in the zero-percent deposit rate, with trader expectations leaning towards a bigger increase but not with full conviction. [IRPR]

Cineworld Group filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States, sending its shares down 6.8% as the movie chain operator struggles to restructure debt.

Associated British Foods slid 8.3% after the company flagged lower profit for next year, as its Primark fashion business struggled with rising costs and inflation.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC -7.39% 1350.5 Delayed Quote.-27.54%
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC 10.81% 4.85 Delayed Quote.-86.60%
FTSE 100 0.22% 7253.65 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.37% 18880.87 Delayed Quote.-19.85%
ROYAL MAIL PLC 0.21% 258 Delayed Quote.-49.13%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.05% 949.12 Delayed Quote.-13.15%
Financials
Sales 2023 12 516 M 14 356 M 14 356 M
Net income 2023 185 M 213 M 213 M
Net Debt 2023 1 099 M 1 260 M 1 260 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,2x
Yield 2023 8,35%
Capitalization 2 435 M 2 793 M 2 793 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
EV / Sales 2024 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 179 049
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ROYAL MAIL PLC
Duration : Period :
Royal Mail plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL MAIL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 257,40 GBX
Average target price 356,62 GBX
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Thompson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mick Jeavons Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Keith Williams Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Christian Herrlich Group Chief Information Officer
Grant Alexander McPherson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL MAIL PLC-49.13%2 793
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-8.42%170 511
FEDEX CORPORATION-22.05%52 403
DEUTSCHE POST AG-36.87%42 957
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-24.07%16 682
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-16.71%9 653