Royal Mail : Notice of industrial action received from the Communication Workers Union

Royal Mail has received notification from the Communication Workers' Union (CWU) that it intends to call upon its members to take four days of 24-hour strike action commencing from 00:01 hours on 26 August, 31 August, 8 September and 9 September.

Ricky McAulay, Operations Director, Royal Mail said: "After more than three months of talks, the CWU have failed to engage in any meaningful discussion on the changes we need to modernise, or to come up with alternative ideas.

"The CWU rejected our offer worth up to 5.5% for CWU grade colleagues, the biggest increase we have offered for many years. In a business that is currently losing £1 million pounds a day, we can only fund this offer by agreeing the changes that will pay for it.

"Royal Mail can have a bright future, but we can't achieve that by living in the past. By modernising we can offer more of what our customers want at a price they are willing to pay, all whilst protecting jobs on the best terms and conditions in our industry. The CWU's failure to engage on the changes we need is an abdication of responsibility for the long-term job security of their members.

"We apologise to our customers for the disruption that CWU's industrial action will cause. We are ready to talk further with CWU to try and avert damaging industrial action but, as we have consistently said, it must be about both change and pay. We have contingency plans in place, and will be working hard to minimise disruption and get our services back to normal as soon as we can to keep people, businesses and the country connected."

Ends