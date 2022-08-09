Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Royal Mail plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMG   GB00BDVZYZ77

ROYAL MAIL PLC

(RMG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-09 am EDT
266.40 GBX   -3.62%
Royal Mail : Notice of industrial action received from the Communication Workers Union

08/09/2022 | 12:59pm EDT
Royal Mail has received notification from the Communication Workers' Union (CWU) that it intends to call upon its members to take four days of 24-hour strike action commencing from 00:01 hours on 26 August, 31 August, 8 September and 9 September.

Ricky McAulay, Operations Director, Royal Mail said: "After more than three months of talks, the CWU have failed to engage in any meaningful discussion on the changes we need to modernise, or to come up with alternative ideas.

"The CWU rejected our offer worth up to 5.5% for CWU grade colleagues, the biggest increase we have offered for many years. In a business that is currently losing £1 million pounds a day, we can only fund this offer by agreeing the changes that will pay for it.

"Royal Mail can have a bright future, but we can't achieve that by living in the past. By modernising we can offer more of what our customers want at a price they are willing to pay, all whilst protecting jobs on the best terms and conditions in our industry. The CWU's failure to engage on the changes we need is an abdication of responsibility for the long-term job security of their members.

"We apologise to our customers for the disruption that CWU's industrial action will cause. We are ready to talk further with CWU to try and avert damaging industrial action but, as we have consistently said, it must be about both change and pay. We have contingency plans in place, and will be working hard to minimise disruption and get our services back to normal as soon as we can to keep people, businesses and the country connected."

Ends

Disclaimer

Royal Mail plc published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 16:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 12 543 M 15 161 M 15 161 M
Net income 2023 185 M 224 M 224 M
Net Debt 2023 1 078 M 1 303 M 1 303 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,4x
Yield 2023 7,78%
Capitalization 2 615 M 3 168 M 3 161 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
EV / Sales 2024 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 179 049
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ROYAL MAIL PLC
Duration : Period :
Royal Mail plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL MAIL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 276,40 GBX
Average target price 358,15 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Thompson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mick Jeavons Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Keith Williams Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Christian Herrlich Group Chief Information Officer
Grant Alexander McPherson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL MAIL PLC-45.38%3 168
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-8.51%170 337
FEDEX CORPORATION-9.18%59 434
DEUTSCHE POST AG-28.16%50 416
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-23.23%16 867
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-13.15%11 036