Royal Mail : Statement from Royal Mail on Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

"We join with people across the United Kingdom and around the world in mourning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Throughout her long reign, Queen Elizabeth took a close interest in the design of British postage stamps, every one of which carried her image. Her visit to The Queen Elizabeth Delivery Office in Windsor on the eve of her ninetieth birthday was a proud day in our company's history.

"We extend our deepest condolences to His Majesty and to all members of the Royal Family."