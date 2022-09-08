Log in
Royal Mail : Statement from Royal Mail on Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

09/08/2022
"We join with people across the United Kingdom and around the world in mourning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Throughout her long reign, Queen Elizabeth took a close interest in the design of British postage stamps, every one of which carried her image. Her visit to The Queen Elizabeth Delivery Office in Windsor on the eve of her ninetieth birthday was a proud day in our company's history.

"We extend our deepest condolences to His Majesty and to all members of the Royal Family."

Royal Mail plc published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 18:49:05 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2023 12 516 M 14 384 M 14 384 M
Net income 2023 185 M 213 M 213 M
Net Debt 2023 1 099 M 1 263 M 1 263 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,2x
Yield 2023 8,35%
Capitalization 2 382 M 2 733 M 2 738 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
EV / Sales 2024 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 179 049
Free-Float 99,5%
Managers and Directors
Simon Thompson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mick Jeavons Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Keith Williams Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Christian Herrlich Group Chief Information Officer
Grant Alexander McPherson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL MAIL PLC-49.13%2 793
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-8.42%170 511
FEDEX CORPORATION-22.05%52 403
DEUTSCHE POST AG-36.87%42 957
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-24.07%16 682
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-18.49%9 653