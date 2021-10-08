Log in
    RMG   GB00BDVZYZ77

ROYAL MAIL PLC

(RMG)
Royal Mail : adds Canada freight strength with $287 mln Rosenau deal

10/08/2021
Oct 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Royal Mail said on Friday its GLS parcel service would buy Rosenau Transport for C$360 million ($286.8 million) as the postal company looks to bolster its freight carrier services in Canada.

GLS, which entered Canada three years ago by acquiring parcel delivery firm Dicom, will finance the deal using existing cash and loans, Royal Mail said.

The purchase will give GLS a network "stretching across the country" and add to its earnings and cash flow for the year ending March 2022, Royal Mail said.

"Rosenau Transport's model is similar to our existing Canadian business and provides an excellent fit," GLS Chief Executive Officer Martin Seidenberg said in a statement.

Rosenau Transport generated revenue of C$175.0 million and core earnings of C$41.6 million in the 12 months ended Aug. 31, with a mid-teens percentage operating profit margin.

Royal Mail, one of the world's oldest postal firms, gave an upbeat profit forecast last month as it benefits from improving letter volumes and higher UK parcel revenues as people shop online.

($1 = 1.2553 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 12 695 M 17 260 M 17 260 M
Net income 2022 563 M 765 M 765 M
Net Debt 2022 368 M 500 M 500 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,52x
Yield 2022 4,69%
Capitalization 4 134 M 5 634 M 5 620 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 177 047
Free-Float 99,7%
Managers and Directors
Simon Thompson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mick Jeavons Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Keith Williams Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Christian Herrlich Group Chief Information Officer
Achim Dünnwald Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL MAIL PLC22.48%5 634
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC7.84%158 181
DEUTSCHE POST AG32.96%76 179
FEDEX CORPORATION-14.12%59 227
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.21.41%19 617
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.3.49%16 583