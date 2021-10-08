Royal Mail : adds Canada freight strength with $287 mln Rosenau deal

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Royal Mail said on
Friday its GLS parcel service would buy Rosenau Transport for
C$360 million ($286.8 million) as the postal company looks to
bolster its freight carrier services in Canada.
GLS, which entered Canada three years ago by acquiring
parcel delivery firm Dicom, will finance the deal using existing
cash and loans, Royal Mail said.
The purchase will give GLS a network "stretching across the
country" and add to its earnings and cash flow for the year
ending March 2022, Royal Mail said.
"Rosenau Transport's model is similar to our existing
Canadian business and provides an excellent fit," GLS Chief
Executive Officer Martin Seidenberg said in a statement.
Rosenau Transport generated revenue of C$175.0 million and
core earnings of C$41.6 million in the 12 months ended Aug. 31,
with a mid-teens percentage operating profit margin.
Royal Mail, one of the world's oldest postal firms, gave an
upbeat profit forecast last month as it benefits from improving
letter volumes and higher UK parcel revenues as people shop
online.
($1 = 1.2553 Canadian dollars)
