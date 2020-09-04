Log in
ROYAL MAIL PLC

ROYAL MAIL PLC

(RMG)
Royal Mail : appointed by Moonpig to deliver majority of gifts and cards

09/04/2020 | 04:15am EDT

Royal Mail has been appointed by Moonpig, the UK's leading online card, gifting and flowers retailer, to deliver the majority of their gifts across the UK* via Royal Mail Tracked services**. Royal Mail has been delivering cards for Moonpig since the company's foundation in 2000, but the new, expanded contract now covers the majority of gifts as well.

In the new contract, Moonpig is using Royal Mail's new co-branded notifications feature to provide an improved brand experience for their customers. The co-branded notifications include Moonpig's logo when online shoppers receive delivery updates on Royal Mail Tracked** and Special Delivery Guaranteed services.

This year, Royal Mail launched new Inflight delivery options for Tracked** services to support retailers by making deliveries even more flexible and convenient for their customers.

Royal Mail is the UK's most trusted delivery provider for online shoppers. 77 per cent of online shoppers trust Royal Mail to deliver their purchases - more than any other delivery company (Royal Mail Delivery Matters 2020).

Nick Landon, Chief Commercial Officer at Royal Mail said 'Moonpig has been doing a fantastic job keeping the country connected through the provision of high quality and personal gifts and cards for all occasions. We have a strong working relationship with the team and the new contract is a great opportunity for us to play our part by ensuring that we deliver them to friends and families across the UK through our trusted service.'

'We chose to work with Royal Mail as they offer a reliable service that people around the country know and trust. They were able to offer us fully tracked, later collections, the kind of flexibility that would ultimately benefit our customers,' said Tony Bannister, Shipping Director at Moonpig. 'We offer the latest cut off time in the UK - our customers can order cards and gifts up to 7pm each day for same day dispatch. This means that their orders can catch the post even after their usual Post Office has closed and the tracking for gifts can provide additional peace of mind to know when their gifts will arrive.'

Ends

Disclaimer

Royal Mail plc published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 08:14:01 UTC
