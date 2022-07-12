Royal Mail : commits to global science-based standards for emissions reduction targets

Royal Mail has made a formal commitment to global science-based emissions reduction targets as it builds on its position as the greenest parcel delivery company in the UK*.

As part of its drive to minimise its impact on the environment and cut emissions, Royal Mail has signed up to the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) - the internationally recognised standard in independently assessed corporate emissions reporting.

The SBTi will help Royal Mail set a robust evidence-backed path to achieve its goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, bringing its CO2 emissions reduction targets in line with the UN Paris Climate Agreement and the need to limit global warning to 1.5°C.

Royal Mail is already the greenest option for delivering parcels, based on competitors' reported emissions*. With its 'feet on the street' network, the business's 90,000 posties walk over a billion steps a day, delivering to 31 million addresses across the country.

Through its ambitious Steps to Zero plan, Royal Mail has pledged to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2025/26 and Scope 3 emissions by 25% by 2030, from a 2020/1 base year.

The business has set a long-term target to reduce its average emissions per parcel from 205gCO2e today to 50gCO2e - about the same as making a cup of tea with milk.

Greg Sage, Deputy Director Corporate Affairs and ESG, Royal Mail, said: "We have a clear plan in place to limit our environmental impact - from electrifying our fleet and upgrading our buildings to increasing our use of rail and reducing reliance on domestic flights - but we want to go further and faster.

"Our commitment to rigorous, globally recognised science-based targets will support us on our journey to become net zero by 2040, as we transform Royal Mail to provide a more sustainable service for the customers and communities we serve."