ROYAL MAIL PLC    RMG   GB00BDVZYZ77

ROYAL MAIL PLC

(RMG)
  Report
End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange - 09/08
191.95 GBX   +9.94%
ROYAL MAIL : lifts revenue target, sees loss on growing costs
RE
ROYAL MAIL : AGM 2020 Trading Statement
PU
ROYAL MAIL : appointed by Moonpig to deliver majority of gifts and cards
PU
Royal Mail : lifts revenue target, sees loss on growing costs

09/08/2020 | 03:15am EDT
The logo of Royal Mail is seen outside the Mount Pleasant Sorting Office as a delivery vehicle arrives, in London

Royal Mail on Tuesday raised its revenue target for the current year, driven by a jump in online shopping parcel volumes, but forecast an annual loss due to costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the changing nature of its business.

The company said it expects revenue to be 75-150 million pounds higher year-on-year for the fiscal year 2020-21 under a scenario that does not assume another lockdown, compared with its previous forecast of a decline of 200-250 million pounds.

Royal Mail's shares, which have suffered a 26% slump so far in the year, surged 7% to lead gainers on the FTSE 250 midcap index by 0706 GMT.

The company said net cost estimate from the shift in its business from letters to parcels was now 140-160 million pounds versus the earlier assumption of 110 million pounds. It also revised its estimate of costs related to the global health crisis to 120 million pounds from 140 million pounds.

"We continue to expect Royal Mail to make a material loss this financial year 2020-21 and will not become profitable without substantial business change," Britain's former postal monopoly said in a statement.

Royal Mail, one of the world's oldest postal companies, said its legacy in letters has held back operational changes that are needed to adapt its business to a market that has fewer letters and more parcels.

The company, whose previous CEO left after a battle with labour unions, said it was in talks with the unions regarding the essential changes.

"Currently, too many parcels are sorted by hand and we are failing to adapt our business to fundamentally lower letter volumes and are holding on to outdated working practices and a delivery structure that no longer meets customer needs," Royal Mail said.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Financials
Sales 2021 10 839 M 14 243 M 14 243 M
Net income 2021 -267 M -350 M -350 M
Net Debt 2021 1 485 M 1 951 M 1 951 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,68x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 744 M 2 296 M 2 292 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,30x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 135 049
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart ROYAL MAIL PLC
Duration : Period :
Royal Mail plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL MAIL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 153,62 GBX
Last Close Price 174,60 GBX
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target -12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Campbell Simpson CEO, Chief Finance Officer & Executive Director
Keith Williams Executive Chairman
Achim Dünnwald Chief Operating, Strategy & Transformation Officer
Christian Herrlich Group Chief Information Officer
Rita Elizabeth Griffin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL MAIL PLC-22.85%2 296
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE37.35%138 814
FEDEX CORPORATION49.54%59 243
DEUTSCHE POST AG10.56%54 962
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.12.54%14 720
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.96.14%14 421
