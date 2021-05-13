Log in
    RMG   GB00BDVZYZ77

ROYAL MAIL PLC

(RMG)
Royal Mail : New Royal Mail stamps feature different looks of Prince Philip

05/13/2021 | 01:00am EDT
May 13 (Reuters) - Britain's Royal Mail invited orders on Thursday for four new stamps in memory of Prince Philip, the late husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died last month.

The stamps, which will be available from June 24, feature https://shop.royalmail.com/special-stamp-issues/duke-of-edinburgh/in-memoriam-hrh-the-duke-of-edinburgh-miniature-sheet black and white photographs of the royal, officially known as the Duke of Edinburgh, over the years.

The images show Philip at different ages wearing a suit, sporting a bowler hat, and dressed in naval uniform.

Philip, who died on April 9 aged 99, was married to Queen Elizabeth for more than seven decades and stood beside her throughout her 69-year reign.

A miniature sheet of the stamps has been priced at 5.76 pounds ($8.10). ($1=0.7112 pounds) (Reporting by Lisa Giles-Keddie; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 12 504 M 17 579 M 17 579 M
Net income 2021 448 M 630 M 630 M
Net Debt 2021 741 M 1 042 M 1 042 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 1,92%
Capitalization 5 211 M 7 345 M 7 326 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 135 049
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ROYAL MAIL PLC
Duration : Period :
Royal Mail plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL MAIL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 554,13 GBX
Last Close Price 521,60 GBX
Spread / Highest target 35,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Simon Thompson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mick Jeavons Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Keith Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Christian Herrlich Group Chief Information Officer
Achim Dünnwald Chief Operating, Strategy & Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL MAIL PLC54.46%7 345
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC25.12%183 421
FEDEX CORPORATION14.02%78 544
DEUTSCHE POST AG23.65%74 784
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.21.47%19 511
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-13.16%14 168