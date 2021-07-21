Royal Mail : says UK parcel volumes slide as restrictions ease

July 21 (Reuters) - Royal Mail Plc said on Wednesday
Britons were having fewer parcels delivered to their homes as
pandemic restrictions eased across the country, even as the
postal company reported a 12.5% rise in first-quarter group
revenue.
The company, one of the oldest postal firms, said parcel
volumes in its UK business fell 13% in the three months ended
June 30, as compared with a year earlier, but were up 19% from
the corresponding quarter in 2019.
"We continue to expect fluctuations in volumes as we emerge
from COVID restrictions, which we will need to manage
accordingly," Chairman Keith Williams said in a statement.
Royal Mail said in a statement that the rate at which UK
parcel volumes were falling was increasing across the quarter.
The company refrained from providing an annual forecast for
its UK business, citing uncertainties as it starts to "unwind
from the impact of the pandemic". It maintained its full-year
forecast for GLS, its worldwide ground-based parcel network.
(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)