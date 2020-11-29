Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Royal Mail plc    RMG   GB00BDVZYZ77

ROYAL MAIL PLC

(RMG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Mail : to deliver and collect Covid test kits seven days a week

11/29/2020 | 01:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Royal Mail has been awarded a contract from Department of Health and Social Care to deliver additional COVID-19 test kits to households across the UK, seven days a week*. The contract will run alongside Royal Mail Group's existing agreement to deliver test kits to and collect them from care homes, regional test centres and priority postboxes - a role it has carried out since April 2020.

Royal Mail recently announced a groundbreaking expansion to collections of completed test kits from over 15,000 priority postboxes**. Collections will now be made from these priority postboxes on a Sunday. Royal Mail has also increased the number of priority postboxes in its network that have collections 6 days a week to over 35,000, providing increased convenience for those returning tests. People can find their closest priority postboxes through the Royal Mail website or app.

Royal Mail has been a key partner for the Government's COVID-19 testing programme. The Company has been delivering tens of millions of COVID-19 tests to and collecting them from addresses across the UK since April 2020.

Nick Landon, Chief Commercial Officer at Royal Mail, said: 'Since April, we have played a crucial role in delivering and collecting millions of test kits from care homes, test centres and our network of priority postboxes before returning them to labs to help the country's fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, the Government has asked us to play an equally important role in home deliveries for customers who request a test kit through the NHS. We could not be prouder to support the Government's fight against the pandemic. All of our posties know that when the country asks, we deliver.'

Ends

Disclaimer

Royal Mail plc published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 18:38:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ROYAL MAIL PLC
01:39pROYAL MAIL : to deliver and collect Covid test kits seven days a week
PU
11/20ROYAL MAIL : launches TV advert in anticipation of festive parcels boom
PU
11/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Another vaccine announcement, Nasdaq makes new acquisiti..
11/19ROYAL MAIL : raises revenue estimate as online shopping surges
RE
11/19ROYAL MAIL : Half Year Results 2020-21
PU
11/16ROYAL MAIL PLC : half-yearly earnings release
11/04ROYAL MAIL : launches additional inflight options for parcel deliveries
PU
10/25ROLLS ROYCE : PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Oct. 26
RE
10/21ROYAL MAIL : UK's Royal Mail launches parcel pick-up service to tap online shopp..
RE
10/21ROYAL MAIL : Posties to collect as well as deliver the mail on the doorstep
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 743 M 15 629 M 15 629 M
Net income 2021 164 M 218 M 218 M
Net Debt 2021 1 167 M 1 553 M 1 553 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 0,44%
Capitalization 3 090 M 4 119 M 4 113 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 135 049
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart ROYAL MAIL PLC
Duration : Period :
Royal Mail plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL MAIL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 265,46 GBX
Last Close Price 309,30 GBX
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target -14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -66,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Campbell Simpson CEO, Chief Finance Officer & Executive Director
Keith Williams Executive Chairman
Achim Dünnwald Chief Operating, Strategy & Transformation Officer
Christian Herrlich Group Chief Information Officer
Rita Elizabeth Griffin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL MAIL PLC36.68%4 119
DEUTSCHE POST AG19.32%60 116
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.28.67%6 197
SINOTRANS LIMITED9.43%4 679
ARAMEX12.04%1 594
KINTETSU WORLD EXPRESS, INC.16.14%1 543
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ