  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Royal Mail plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMG   GB00BDVZYZ77

ROYAL MAIL PLC

(RMG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-26 am EDT
267.00 GBX   +0.34%
02:39pStrike by waste workers in Scotland fills streets with garbage
RE
09:27aStaff at London's Stansted airport to vote on strike over pay
RE
08:28aSALESFORCE DOWNGRADES, MAERSK DROPS OUT, INTEL TURNS THE CORNER : World Press Review of Friday, August 26
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Strike by waste workers in Scotland fills streets with garbage

08/26/2022 | 02:39pm EDT
Waste is overflowing from bins on a street amid a strike by waste services workers in Edinburgh

LONDON (Reuters) - A strike by Scottish refuse workers over pay is spreading to more cities, with garbage from unattended bins overflowing on to Edinburgh's high streets, raising a stink during the city's international arts and Fringe festivals.

Pay negotiations between local authorities and union leaders have been ongoing but Edinburgh's bin strikes, which began on Aug. 18, are set to continue until Tuesday, the day after the festival ends.

Similar strikes have begun in more than a dozen other regions including Aberdeen and Scotland's largest city, Glasgow.

The Unite trade union said this week a local government body had made clear no additional funds would be allocated for an improved pay deal following a rejected 5% offer.

The strikes have coincided with Edinburgh's annual Fringe festival that runs through most of August and draws millions to the Scottish capital.

"Thousands of tourists visiting the city for the ... Fringe festival getting the wrong impression of this great city," Twitter user DougKerr said on Friday, posting pictures of waste strewn near Edinburgh's Royal Mile thoroughfare.

The strikes come during a cost-of-living crisis in Britain caused by soaring inflation which has outpaced pay rises, spurring a wave of industrial action across the country.

Elsewhere across Britain, more than 115,000 Royal Mail postal workers began the first of four days of strike action on Friday.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has come under criticism from opposition politicians who accuse her government of apathy in the dispute and shifting blame on to local city councils.

Edinburgh's city council has said it was preparing a plan to start cleaning up immediately once the strikes end.

"It's absolutely disgusting going out shopping just now and seeing the rubbish all over the pavements, it's just dreadful," the BBC on Friday quoted 87-year-old Edinburgh resident Helen Sikora as saying.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ROYAL MAIL PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 12 579 M 14 818 M 14 818 M
Net income 2023 202 M 238 M 238 M
Net Debt 2023 1 123 M 1 323 M 1 323 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,4x
Yield 2023 8,14%
Capitalization 2 526 M 2 976 M 2 976 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
EV / Sales 2024 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 179 049
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ROYAL MAIL PLC
Duration : Period :
Royal Mail plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL MAIL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 266,10 GBX
Average target price 367,83 GBX
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Thompson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mick Jeavons Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Keith Williams Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Christian Herrlich Group Chief Information Officer
Grant Alexander McPherson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL MAIL PLC-47.41%2 975
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-4.36%178 077
FEDEX CORPORATION-11.84%59 267
DEUTSCHE POST AG-33.08%45 746
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-19.70%17 642
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-12.55%10 944