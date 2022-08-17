Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Royal Mail plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMG   GB00BDVZYZ77

ROYAL MAIL PLC

(RMG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-17 am EDT
271.70 GBX   -0.26%
11:14aUK's Royal Mail staff vote for fresh strike action
RE
02:01aReuters-schedule/…
RE
08/16Reuters-schedule/…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK's Royal Mail staff vote for fresh strike action

08/17/2022 | 11:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A postal worker makes a delivery in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Staff at Britain's Royal Mail have voted in favour of industrial action over proposed changes to a workforce agreement, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said on Wednesday.

More than 98% of those who voted backed taking strike action, the union said, in what would be the second walk out by more than 115,000 postal workers this summer.

"The ongoing attempts of Royal Mail Group to whittle away people's hard-won working conditions will be met with fierce opposition," CWU Deputy General Secretary Terry Pullinger said in a statement.

The strikes are the latest in a wave of industrial unrest in Britain that has affected a range of industries as wages fail to catch up with soaring inflation that topped 10% in July.

More than 115,000 Royal Mail workers are already due to strike in a separate dispute over pay on Aug. 26 and 31, followed by two more days early next month, in possibly Britain's biggest strike this summer.

Royal Mail, one of the world's oldest postal groups, has said it had offered a 5.5% pay rise for CWU-grade workers, its biggest increase in years.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kylie MacLellan)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ROYAL MAIL PLC
11:14aUK's Royal Mail staff vote for fresh strike action
RE
02:01aReuters-schedule/…
RE
08/16Reuters-schedule/…
RE
08/16Factbox-UK workers' industrial action as cost of living crisis bites
RE
08/15Royal Mail reveals images of Transformers Special Stamps that are 'more than meets the ..
AQ
08/12UK Post Office staff to strike on Aug. 26 -union
RE
08/12Royal Mail - Barcoded Country Definitive stamps now available
AQ
08/10FTSE 100 Closed Up 0.3% Amid Easing US Inflation
DJ
08/10Pound's Underperformance May Persist on Prospect of UK Blackouts
DJ
08/10LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : UK's FTSE 100 steady ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROYAL MAIL PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 12 516 M 15 144 M 15 144 M
Net income 2023 185 M 224 M 224 M
Net Debt 2023 1 099 M 1 329 M 1 329 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,2x
Yield 2023 7,89%
Capitalization 2 577 M 3 118 M 3 118 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
EV / Sales 2024 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 179 049
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ROYAL MAIL PLC
Duration : Period :
Royal Mail plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL MAIL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 272,40 GBX
Average target price 356,62 GBX
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Thompson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mick Jeavons Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Keith Williams Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Christian Herrlich Group Chief Information Officer
Grant Alexander McPherson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL MAIL PLC-46.17%3 118
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-3.73%179 250
FEDEX CORPORATION-7.90%61 915
DEUTSCHE POST AG-27.83%50 423
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-19.55%17 675
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-12.85%11 103