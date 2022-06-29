Which British workers are heading for industrial action?

June 29 (Reuters) - Britain faces a summer of disruption as
workers across the economy struggling with the rising cost of
living resort to strike action in disputes over pay and
conditions.
Below are some of the industries in which trade unions have
either already announced strike action or are planning to ballot
for it:
RAILWAYS
Much of Britain's rail network was brought to a standstill
for several days this month when tens of thousands of staff
across the country walked out over pay freezes and job cuts.
Unions representing rail and transport workers are currently
balloting for further action next month across several rail
operators as well as Network Rail, the owner and infrastructure
manager of most of the rail network in Britain.
COURTS
British lawyers involved in criminal trials staged a walkout
this week in a dispute over government funding, refusing to take
on new cases or cover cases for colleagues which have overrun.
They plan to hold further strike days over the next four weeks.
SCHOOLS
The NASUWT Teachers' Union has said it will ballot members
for industrial action in November if their pay award falls short
of their demand for a 12% increase.
HOSPITALS
The British Medical Association has said it will prepare a
ballot for industrial action unless the government hikes pay for
doctors which it says has fallen in real terms by up to 30%
since 2008.
AIRPORTS
British Airways staff at London's Heathrow airport have
voted to strike over pay, threatening disruption at one of
Europe's busiest aviation hubs.
The GMB union said the strike, involving check-in and ground
staff in largely customer-facing roles, would likely take place
during the peak summer holiday period of July and August.
TELECOMS
Workers at telecoms firm BT Group, which includes BT,
Openreach and EE, are being balloted for strike action over pay.
The result of the vote is expected by the end of June and the
Communication Workers Union are threatening a "summer of
disruption".
POSTAL SERVICES
The Communication Workers Union said Post Office counter
staff and supply chain workers walked out in early June in a
dispute over pay, closing more than 100 Post Offices.
The union is also balloting staff at postal group Royal Mail
over possible industrial action, the result of which
will be known by July 19.
BUSES
Arriva bus workers in Yorkshire in northern England have
been taking part in an indefinite strike since June 6 in a row
over pay.
BINS
Bin workers in various areas around the country have either
already undertaken or threatened strike actions, disrupting
waste collections.
