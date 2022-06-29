Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Royal Mail plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMG   GB00BDVZYZ77

ROYAL MAIL PLC

(RMG)
  Report
2022-06-29
274.55 GBX   -3.09%
08:41aWhich British workers are heading for industrial action?
RE
06/24Royal Mail - Celebrating 50 years of Pride
AQ
06/22UBS Lowers Royal Mail to Neutral from Buy, Cuts PT
MT
Which British workers are heading for industrial action?

06/29/2022 | 08:41am EDT
June 29 (Reuters) - Britain faces a summer of disruption as workers across the economy struggling with the rising cost of living resort to strike action in disputes over pay and conditions.

Below are some of the industries in which trade unions have either already announced strike action or are planning to ballot for it:

RAILWAYS

Much of Britain's rail network was brought to a standstill for several days this month when tens of thousands of staff across the country walked out over pay freezes and job cuts.

Unions representing rail and transport workers are currently balloting for further action next month across several rail operators as well as Network Rail, the owner and infrastructure manager of most of the rail network in Britain.

COURTS

British lawyers involved in criminal trials staged a walkout this week in a dispute over government funding, refusing to take on new cases or cover cases for colleagues which have overrun. They plan to hold further strike days over the next four weeks.

SCHOOLS

The NASUWT Teachers' Union has said it will ballot members for industrial action in November if their pay award falls short of their demand for a 12% increase.

HOSPITALS

The British Medical Association has said it will prepare a ballot for industrial action unless the government hikes pay for doctors which it says has fallen in real terms by up to 30% since 2008.

AIRPORTS

British Airways staff at London's Heathrow airport have voted to strike over pay, threatening disruption at one of Europe's busiest aviation hubs.

The GMB union said the strike, involving check-in and ground staff in largely customer-facing roles, would likely take place during the peak summer holiday period of July and August.

TELECOMS

Workers at telecoms firm BT Group, which includes BT, Openreach and EE, are being balloted for strike action over pay. The result of the vote is expected by the end of June and the Communication Workers Union are threatening a "summer of disruption".

POSTAL SERVICES

The Communication Workers Union said Post Office counter staff and supply chain workers walked out in early June in a dispute over pay, closing more than 100 Post Offices.

The union is also balloting staff at postal group Royal Mail over possible industrial action, the result of which will be known by July 19.

BUSES

Arriva bus workers in Yorkshire in northern England have been taking part in an indefinite strike since June 6 in a row over pay.

BINS

Bin workers in various areas around the country have either already undertaken or threatened strike actions, disrupting waste collections.

(Compiled by Kylie MacLellan; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
