  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Royal Orchid Hotel (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROH   TH0149010Z05

ROYAL ORCHID HOTEL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(ROH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-21
4.060 THB   -8.97%
08:36aROYAL ORCHID HOTEL THAILAND PUBLIC : Clarification of news or information requested by SET
PU
05/06Royal Orchid Hotel Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/19ROYAL ORCHID HOTEL THAILAND PUBLIC : Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee (Form 24-1)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Royal Orchid Hotel Thailand Public : Clarification of news or information requested by SET

06/23/2022 | 08:36am EDT
23 June 2022

Subject

:

Explanation regarding the significant increase of securities trading status.

To

:

Director and Manager,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand.

According to the Stock Exchange of Thailand has inquired about any development which may effect to the price of securities of Royal Orchid Hotel (Thailand) Public Company Limited (the "Company") since the trading volume and trading price of the Company's securities has significantly increased from the previous trading.

By this letter, the Company would like to inform that during this period, the Company has no any significant development which would effect to the trading volume and trading price of the Company's securities.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

-Signature-

Mr. Pramote Rermyindee

Director and Company Secretary

I:_RSSetroh_ชแจงข้ีมูล้ (eng) 2022.doc

Royal Orchid Hotel Thailand pcl published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 12:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
