Royal Orchid Hotel Thailand Public : Clarification of news or information requested by SET

23 June 2022 Subject : Explanation regarding the significant increase of securities trading status. To : Director and Manager, The Stock Exchange of Thailand.

According to the Stock Exchange of Thailand has inquired about any development which may effect to the price of securities of Royal Orchid Hotel (Thailand) Public Company Limited (the "Company") since the trading volume and trading price of the Company's securities has significantly increased from the previous trading.

By this letter, the Company would like to inform that during this period, the Company has no any significant development which would effect to the trading volume and trading price of the Company's securities.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

-Signature-

Mr. Pramote Rermyindee

Director and Company Secretary

I:_RSSetroh_ชแจงข้ีมูล้ (eng) 2022.doc