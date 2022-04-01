Log in
    ROH   TH0149010Z05

ROYAL ORCHID HOTEL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(ROH)
Royal Orchid Hotel Thailand Public : Dissemination of Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year 2022 on Company's website

04/01/2022 | 07:36am EDT
Date/Time
01 Apr 2022 17:14:33
Headline
Dissemination of Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year 2022 on Company's website
Symbol
ROH
Source
ROH
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Royal Orchid Hotel Thailand pcl published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 11:34:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 65,2 M 1,96 M 1,96 M
Net income 2021 -213 M -6,41 M -6,41 M
Net Debt 2021 4 297 M 129 M 129 M
P/E ratio 2021 -21,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 873 M 86,3 M 86,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,2x
EV / Sales 2021 137x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 1,32%
Chart ROYAL ORCHID HOTEL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Royal Orchid Hotel (Thailand) Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vitavas Vibhagool Director
Nutthanont Arya Director-Accounting & Finance
Wichai Thongtang Chairman
Twatchai Noonpukdee Independent Director
Seri Wongmonta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL ORCHID HOTEL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-38.55%86
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.36%57 515
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-2.72%42 357
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC8.55%12 498
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-0.47%10 498
ACCOR2.74%8 351