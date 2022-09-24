Royal Orchid Hotels : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

|
Date: September 24, 2022
|
|
To,
|
To,
|
The Manager,
|
The Manager,
|
Department of Corporate Services,
|
Department of Corporate Services,
|
Bombay Stock Exchange Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India
|
Floor 25, P. J. Towers,
|
Limited,
|
Dalal Street,
|
Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block
|
Mumbai - 400 001
|
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
|
BSE Scrip Code: 532699
|
Mumbai - 400 051
|
|
NSE Scrip Symbol: ROHLTD
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst/ Institutional Investor Meet
We wish to inform you that, Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we give the below schedule of Analyst/Institutional Investor meet for your information.
|
Date &
|
Type of
|
Company
|
Interaction With
|
Mode
|
|
Time
|
Interaction
|
Representative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24.09.22
|
One-on-One
|
Mr. Chander K Baljee
|
Electrum Advisors
|
Physical Meeting at Hotel
|
|
|
Chairman & Managing
|
|
Royal Orchid, Bangalore
|
11:00 AM
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
And
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Amit Jaiswal, Chief
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Officer
|
|
We will be using the investors presentation uploaded at the stock exchange on August 05, 2022.
Thanking You.
For Royal Orchid Hotels Limited
Ranabir Sanyal
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
FCS: 7814
