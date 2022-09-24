Royal Orchid Hotels : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Date: September 24, 2022 To, To, The Manager, The Manager, Department of Corporate Services, Department of Corporate Services, Bombay Stock Exchange Limited National Stock Exchange of India Floor 25, P. J. Towers, Limited, Dalal Street, Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) BSE Scrip Code: 532699 Mumbai - 400 051 NSE Scrip Symbol: ROHLTD

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst/ Institutional Investor Meet

We wish to inform you that, Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we give the below schedule of Analyst/Institutional Investor meet for your information.

Date & Type of Company Interaction With Mode Time Interaction Representative 24.09.22 One-on-One Mr. Chander K Baljee Electrum Advisors Physical Meeting at Hotel Chairman & Managing Royal Orchid, Bangalore 11:00 AM Director And Mr. Amit Jaiswal, Chief Financial Officer

We will be using the investors presentation uploaded at the stock exchange on August 05, 2022.

Thanking You.

For Royal Orchid Hotels Limited

Ranabir Sanyal

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

FCS: 7814