    532699   INE283H01019

ROYAL ORCHID HOTELS LIMITED

(532699)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-22
291.15 INR   -0.10%
03:35aROYAL ORCHID HOTELS : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
08/11ROYAL ORCHID HOTELS : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
08/05TRANSCRIPT : Royal Orchid Hotels Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 05, 2022
CI
Royal Orchid Hotels : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

09/24/2022
Date: September 24, 2022

To,

To,

The Manager,

The Manager,

Department of Corporate Services,

Department of Corporate Services,

Bombay Stock Exchange Limited

National Stock Exchange of India

Floor 25, P. J. Towers,

Limited,

Dalal Street,

Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

BSE Scrip Code: 532699

Mumbai - 400 051

NSE Scrip Symbol: ROHLTD

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst/ Institutional Investor Meet

We wish to inform you that, Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we give the below schedule of Analyst/Institutional Investor meet for your information.

Date &

Type of

Company

Interaction With

Mode

Time

Interaction

Representative

24.09.22

One-on-One

Mr. Chander K Baljee

Electrum Advisors

Physical Meeting at Hotel

Chairman & Managing

Royal Orchid, Bangalore

11:00 AM

Director

And

Mr. Amit Jaiswal, Chief

Financial Officer

We will be using the investors presentation uploaded at the stock exchange on August 05, 2022.

Thanking You.

For Royal Orchid Hotels Limited

Ranabir Sanyal

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

FCS: 7814

Disclaimer

Royal Orchid Hotels Limited published this content on 24 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2022 07:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
