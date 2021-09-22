Log in
    RYR   JE00BWH5YF45

ROYAL ROAD MINERALS LIMITED

(RYR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 09/22 01:03:30 pm
0.295 CAD   +5.36%
05:35pRoyal Road Minerals Announces Incentive Stock Option Grants
NE
09/08ROYAL ROAD MINERALS : Names COO
MT
09/08Royal Road Minerals Announces Management Changes
CI
Royal Road Minerals Announces Incentive Stock Option Grants

09/22/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2021) - Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR) ("Royal Road Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the award of stock options under its stock option plan.

The Company has granted incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 3,500,000 ordinary shares of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable until September 21, 2023 at a price of $0.30 per share and shall vest as to 30% of the options, 90 days from the grant date; as to a further 30% of the options, 180 days from the grant date; and as to the remainder of the options, 360 days from the grant date. The Company has issued a total of 19,412,941 employee stock options representing 7.32% of its issued share capital.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary statement:

This news release may contain certain information that constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include statements regarding the granting of options. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include the inherent risks involved in financing transactions, exploration and development of mineral properties, the hiring and retention of directors and officers, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological data, fluctuating metal prices, permitting and licensing and other factors described above and in the Company's most recent annual information form under the heading "Risk Factors", which has been filed electronically by means of the Canadian Securities Administrators' website located at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For further information please contact:
Dr. Timothy Coughlin
President and Chief Executive Officer

USA-Canada toll free 1800 6389205
+44 (0)1534 887166
+44 (0)7797 819539

info@royalroadminerals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/97324


© Newsfilecorp 2021
