  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Royal Unibrew A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBREW   DK0060634707

ROYAL UNIBREW A/S

(RBREW)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-07-15 am EDT
676.00 DKK   +1.47%
06:14aCorrection of company announcement no. 38/2022
GL
07/15Royal Unibrew buying Toronto-based Amsterdam Brewery for $44 million
AQ
07/15Royal Unibrew Signs $34 Million Deal to Buy Canada-based Amsterdam Brewery
MT
Correction of company announcement no. 38/2022

07/17/2022 | 06:14am EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 39/2022 – 17 JULY 2022

The following correction is made to company announcement no. 38/2022 of 15 July 2022, as the enterprise value in DKK has been changed to around DKK 250 million from previously around DKK 300 million. The paragraph containing the enterprise value of the deal is therefore changed to:

The acquisition of Amsterdam Brewery Co. Ltd. is based on an enterprise value of CAD 44 million (around DKK 250 million) on a debt free basis. Amsterdam Brewery Co. Ltd. has normalized revenue of around CAD 34 million (around DKK 200 million) and a normalised annual EBITDA of around CAD 5 million (around DKK 28 million).

For further information on this Announcement:
Investor and Media Relations: Jonas Guldborg Hansen, tel (+45) 20 10 12 45
www.royalunibrew.com

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 380 M 1 544 M 1 544 M
Net income 2022 1 589 M 216 M 216 M
Net Debt 2022 3 683 M 500 M 500 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,9x
Yield 2022 2,31%
Capitalization 33 545 M 4 550 M 4 550 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,27x
EV / Sales 2023 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 2 890
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart ROYAL UNIBREW A/S
Duration : Period :
Royal Unibrew A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL UNIBREW A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 676,00 DKK
Average target price 794,55 DKK
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Jensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Vestergaard Chief Financial Officer
Peter Arne Ruzicka Chairman
Jais Stampe Li Valeur Deputy Chairman
Christian Sagild Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL UNIBREW A/S-8.30%4 550
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV1.62%108 007
HEINEKEN N.V.-5.54%54 237
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-2.56%46 018
AMBEV S.A.-5.38%42 687
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED9.54%37 725