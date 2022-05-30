Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  Royal Unibrew A/S
  News
  Summary
    RBREW   DK0060634707

ROYAL UNIBREW A/S

(RBREW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/30 10:29:05 am EDT
612.00 DKK   +4.26%
10:19aMajor shareholder information
GL
09:33aShare buy-back Program
GL
05/25The acquisition of Hansa Borg Bryggerier closed
GL
Major shareholder information

05/30/2022 | 10:19am EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 30/2022 – 30 MAY 2022

According to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Royal Unibrew A/S hereby announces that we have received notification from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker that as a result of the share issue Royal Unibrew A/S did in connection with the acquisition of Hansa Borg Bryggerier, cf. company announcement no 28/2022 of 25 May 2022, their ownership declines to 14.94% of the share capital and voting rights in Royal Unibrew A/S.

As per 30 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker’s shareholding in Royal Unibrew A/S is 7,500,000 shares.

For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com

Attachment


