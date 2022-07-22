Log in
Major shareholder information

07/22/2022
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 40/2022 – 22 JULY 2022

According to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Royal Unibrew A/S hereby announces that we have received notification from BlackRock, Inc. on a change in BlackRock, Inc.’s holding of shares in Royal Unibrew A/S which occurred on 20 July 2022.

BlackRock, Inc. holds hereafter indirectly through several subsidiaries in total 10.01% of the share capital and voting rights in Royal Unibrew A/S, of which 9.95% is related to shares in the company and 0.06% is related to financial instruments based on the company’s shares.

For further information on this Announcement:
Head of Investor Relations Jonas Guldborg Hansen, tel (+45) 20 10 12 45
www.royalunibrew.com

