ROYAL UNIBREW
H1 2023 Interim results
Presentation
By Lars Jensen (CEO) & Lars Vestergaard (CFO)
ROYAL UNIBREW
Disclaimer
This half-year results presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the Group's sales, revenue, earnings, spending, margins, cash flows, inventories, products, actions, plans, strategies, objectives and guidance with respect to the Group's future operating results.
Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words or phrases like believe, anticipate, expect, estimate, intend, plan, project, will be, will continue, likely to result, could, may, might, or any variations of such words or other words with similar meanings.
Any such statements involve known and unknown risks, estimates, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Group's actual results, performance or industry results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.
Royal Unibrew assumes no obligation to update or adjust any such forward-looking statements (except for as required under the disclosure requirements for listed companies) to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.
Some important risk factors that may have direct bearing on the Group's actual results include, but are not limited to: economic andpolitical uncertainty (including interest rates and exchange rates), financial and regulatory developments, development in the demand for the Group's products, introduction of and demand for new products, changes in the competitive environment and the industry in which the Group operates, changes in consumer preferences, increasing industry consolidation, the availability and pricing of raw materials and packaging materials, cost of energy, production- and distribution-related issues, information technology failures, breach or unexpected termination of contracts, price reductions resulting from market-driven price reductions, determination of fair value in the opening balance sheet of acquired entities, litigation, pandemic, environmental issues and other unforeseen factors.
New risk factors may emerge in the future, which the Group cannot predict. Furthermore, the Group cannot assess the impact of each factor on the Group's business or the extent to which any individual risk factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied on as prediction of actual results
2
ROYAL UNIBREW
Organic EBIT growth
Strong performance in multi-beverage markets
- Very good performance in Northern Europe drives organic net revenue growth of 5% (H1 2023: 6%) despite an organic volume decline of 4% (H1 2023: -3%)
- Organic EBIT growth of 3% (H1 2023: 0%) with positive impact from price increases and strict cost control
- Acquisitions contributed by around DKK 10 million to EBIT in the second quarter
- Free cash flow of DKK 949 million (H1 2023: DKK 545 million)
- Full-yearoutlook for net revenue of around DKK 13 billion (previously: DKK 13-14 billion) and an EBIT of DKK 1,600- 1,750 million (previously: DKK 1,550-1,750 million)
H1 2023 Interim results presentation
3
H1 2023 Interim results presentation
4
ESG highlights
- Improved ESG rating received from Morningstar Sustainalytics
- Water consumption improved driven by a change in product mix
- Per hectoliter consumption of energy and emission of CO2 still impacted by the switch from natural gas to oil
- Decarbonization roadmaps for all markets
- Inauguration of biogas plant in Finland and own solar park in Denmark
- By 2030, we aim to reduce absolute scope 3 CO2 emissions by 50% compared to 2019
- New cardboard solutions introduced to reduce the use of plastics
H1 2023 Interim results presentation
5
Busy first half of the year
- Multi-beveragemarkets in Northern Europe performing well
- The Italian On-Trade wholesale beer channel normalized during the second quarter of the year
- Successful product launches in Denmark and Finland
- Lower sales and distribution costs outweighed by higher production costs and higher project-related costs
- New PET line ordered in Denmark
- Agreed to acquire Vrumona and a brewery from Birra Castello in July
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Royal UNIBREW A/S published this content on 23 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2023 06:15:04 UTC.