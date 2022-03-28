COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 13/2022 – 28 MARCH 2022
On 1 March 2022, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 5/2022 of 1 March 2022. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 2 March 2022 to 30 June 2022. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 300 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|94,586
|615.04
|58,174,367.55
|21 March 2022
|8,000
|652.36
|5,218,908.00
|22 March 2022
|8,000
|649.04
|5,192,292.00
|23 March 2022
|8,000
|648.34
|5,186,680.60
|24 March 2022
|10,000
|634.04
|6,340,416.00
|25 March 2022
|10,000
|633.54
|6,335,391.00
|Accumulated under the program
|138,586
|623.79
|86,448,055.15
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,019,460 shares, corresponding to 2.1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com