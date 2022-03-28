COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 13/2022 – 28 MARCH 2022

On 1 March 2022, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 5/2022 of 1 March 2022. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 2 March 2022 to 30 June 2022. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 300 million.



The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 94,586 615.04 58,174,367.55 21 March 2022 8,000 652.36 5,218,908.00 22 March 2022 8,000 649.04 5,192,292.00 23 March 2022 8,000 648.34 5,186,680.60 24 March 2022 10,000 634.04 6,340,416.00 25 March 2022 10,000 633.54 6,335,391.00 Accumulated under the program 138,586 623.79 86,448,055.15

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,019,460 shares, corresponding to 2.1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:

CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08

www.royalunibrew.com





Attachments