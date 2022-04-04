COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 14/2022 – 4 APRIL 2022
On 1 March 2022, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 5/2022 of 1 March 2022. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 2 March 2022 to 30 June 2022. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 300 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|138,586
|623.79
|86,448,055.15
|28 March 2022
|4,547
|645,33
|2.934.329,15
|29 March 2022
|5,000
|665,73
|3.328.640,40
|30 March 2022
|6,000
|663,29
|3.979.725,60
|31 March 2022
|5,000
|650,32
|3.251.592,00
|1 April 2022
|7,744
|632,60
|4.898.883,05
|Accumulated under the program
|166,877
|628.25
|104,841,225.36
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,047,751 shares, corresponding to 2.1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com