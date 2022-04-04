Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  Royal Unibrew A/S
  News
  Summary
    RBREW   DK0060634707

ROYAL UNIBREW A/S

(RBREW)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/04 03:41:11 am EDT
634.5 DKK   +0.43%
03:23aShare buy-back Program
GL
03/28Share buy-back Program
GL
03/21Share buy-back Program
GL
Summary 
Summary

Share buy-back Program

04/04/2022 | 03:23am EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 14/2022 – 4 APRIL 2022

On 1 March 2022, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 5/2022 of 1 March 2022. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 2 March 2022 to 30 June 2022. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 300 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
Shares		Average purchase priceTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement138,586623.7986,448,055.15
28 March 20224,547645,332.934.329,15
29 March 20225,000665,733.328.640,40
30 March 20226,000663,293.979.725,60
31 March 20225,000650,323.251.592,00
1 April 20227,744632,604.898.883,05
Accumulated under the program166,877628.25104,841,225.36

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,047,751 shares, corresponding to 2.1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com


Attachments


Financials
Sales 2022 10 745 M 1 595 M 1 595 M
Net income 2022 1 516 M 225 M 225 M
Net Debt 2022 3 637 M 540 M 540 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 2,50%
Capitalization 30 188 M 4 480 M 4 480 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,15x
EV / Sales 2023 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 2 890
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart ROYAL UNIBREW A/S
Duration : Period :
Royal Unibrew A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL UNIBREW A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 631,80 DKK
Average target price 820,50 DKK
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Jensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Vestergaard Chief Financial Officer
Peter Arne Ruzicka Chairman
Jais Stampe Li Valeur Deputy Chairman
Christian Sagild Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL UNIBREW A/S-14.30%4 480
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV3.35%120 152
HEINEKEN N.V.-12.89%54 713
AMBEV S.A.-0.19%51 533
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-6.88%43 850
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED3.42%35 690